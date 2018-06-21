Trump’s North Korea deal will make us safer

President Trump deserves thanks and congratulations for getting the North Korea “no nukes” agreement off to a good start.
Now there are some “what if” questions to consider:
What if the dismissed Korean military officers are unhappy with the deal?
What if something happens to remove Kim Jong-un from office?
What if something happens to President Trump?
What if the president’s second term expires before the denuclearization agreement is finalized?
What if the Senate would not approve a treaty?
All patriotic Americans should thank God for the president’s strong leadership and ability to negotiate wins for America that can bring a safer and more peaceful world.
May God bless President Trump and grant him continued good health, strong energy and stamina, wisdom and protection from those who wish him harm.
May God give him and his family the strength to avoid discouragement by the relentless personal and political attacks by those who wish them ill.
Shirley Spellerberg
Greenville
The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.
Comments