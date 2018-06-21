He’ll take the job back for a steal

Wow. A million dollars for trying to run Richland County for a year (“They fired him for cause. Now we’re paying him $1 million for … what?”)?
This newspaper accused me of running the county for 20 years. Remember?
Boss Hog? I think I did a pretty good job at no pay.
It ain’t to late. I am living on my $2,000 a month, and it isn’t easy. Send my late check to me.
Tom Elliott
Eastover
