Then-Richland County administrator Gerald Seals sits with county attorney Brad Farrar during a specially called meeting of the Richland County Council concerning Seals’ employment.
Letters to the Editor

He’ll take the job back for a steal

Letter to The State editorial board

June 21, 2018 04:02 PM

Columbia, SC

Wow. A million dollars for trying to run Richland County for a year (“They fired him for cause. Now we’re paying him $1 million for … what?”)?

This newspaper accused me of running the county for 20 years. Remember?

Boss Hog? I think I did a pretty good job at no pay.

It ain’t to late. I am living on my $2,000 a month, and it isn’t easy. Send my late check to me.

Tom Elliott

Eastover

The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.

