The real battle in SC: to be Trump’s best friend

With Mark Sanford’s primary defeat, I’m sure our brilliant S.C. Republicans now know that the most important issue for them in winning elections is to convince the voters that they are more loyal to President Trump than their opponents. Henry McMaster is going all out in this regard and is getting a visit from Trump.
This is S.C. politics at its most intelligent and sophisticated. It’s just not so good for democracy.
Peter H. Swanson
Columbia
