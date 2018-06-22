Who’s prospering in Henry McMaster’s South Carolina? Not state employees

Gov. Henry McMaster’s TV commercials brag about how prosperous South Carolina has become under his watch. He has been governor for a year and a half, and state employees have had no pay increase for two years.
Why should I vote for him? I would really be interested to hear what he has to say about state employees, but state employees are never brought up in debates.
State agencies are falling apart because of the state has trouble hiring qualified people because of low pay and increased work loads.
Alan Ray
Columbia
The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.
