There’s only one real conservative in the GOP runoff, and it’s not Warren

The only true conservative in Tuesday’s Republican gubernatorial runoff is Gov. Henry McMaster
I labored decades ago with Henry alongside Jim Edwards, Floyd Spence, Carroll Campbell, Tommy Hartnett, Ed Young and others building the Republican Party while Henry’s opponent was still in diapers. Henry toiled tirelessly creating a viable two-party system, ending the tyrannical strangled hold of Democrat Party bosses.
I’ve never seen Henry’s opponent at a single GOP precinct meeting or county, state or national convention. He screams “corruption” and makes grandiose promises he can’t fulfill. He’s ignorantly unaware of Henry’s stellar record actually fighting corruption, prosecuting, convicting and sending corrupt Democrat politicians, drug traffickers, child pornographers, spousal abusers and other criminals to prison.
Governing is more than being a brave Marine and wealthy businessman.
Robert Liming
Columbia
The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.
Comments