Columbia made promises to its firefighters. It needs to keep them

My husband joined the Columbia Fire Department at age 30, unlike most of his peers, and he has avoided a major injury.
Most fire families survive on a single income, covered exclusively under the city’s health insurance. Their plans for retirement are based on a promise made the day they agreed to risk their lives for this city and its people — a promise that makes their service sustainable and manageable.
Being a firefighter doesn’t end the day you retire. It’s something you carry for life. Both the International Association of Firefighters and Congress have placed an emphasis on long-term mental and physical care through the creation of the IAFF Center of Excellence for Behavioral Health Treatment and Recovery and H.R. 931, the national Firefighter Cancer Registry Act of 2018.
While the rest of the nation is noticing the rigors of the job and building the infrastructure to offer care, local fire families are relying on the Columbia City Council to look at the people impacted and not just the dollar signs.
When the tone drops, will they run in to protect those who serve or simply turn and run out?
Laura Morris
Columbia
