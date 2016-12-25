Faith in action: America at its best

No matter which presidential candidate you supported, it’s hard not to feel that the fabric of American society frayed a bit during the campaign. I often alternate between National Public Radio and conservative talk on my work commute, and some days their coverage is headache-inducingly divergent: offering two misshapen views of reality in a country better named the Divided States of America.
So it was refreshing to spend a recent Saturday with my fellow Americans volunteering to help flood victims rather than listening to the fear mongers and outrage specialists who populate our media.
__________
Volunteers pour in to help Nichols recover from flooding
Nichols remains in dire straits after Hurricane Matthew
More photos: Nichols struggles after Hurricane Matthew
__________
I live in Marion County, home of Nichols, which was devastated by Hurricane Matthew. Nichols is a tiny hamlet, a crossroads without a stoplight on the western bank of the Little Pee Dee River. When the river came out of its banks, it swallowed Nichols. Mayor Lawson Battle summed it up succinctly: “All 22 businesses, all six churches, and 234 out of 261 homes were damaged.”
If you have never been close to this kind of devastation, you might ask, “Why don’t those people just move?” But it’s not that simple. Move where? The entire town could not reconstitute itself on higher ground. Each home and business owner would have to abandon years of economic and emotional investment in the town and its people.
Besides, that isn’t how we respond to adversity. We as a people roll up our sleeves and begin rebuilding, driven by that peculiarly American attitude: the Protestant work ethic.
Not all Christians are obsessed with abortion and gay marriage.
If you’re not religious, I wish you could have worked with me in Nichols. If you get your information about the church from the above-referenced media, you are likely misinformed. Not all Christians are obsessed with abortion and gay marriage; in fact, I could count on one hand the number of times I’ve had substantive discussions about either issue in my local congregation. Those are matters for the activists.
The work of the local faithful is less dramatic but more satisfying. We are charged with helping our neighbors. Our church operates a breakfast ministry every Saturday morning called Glorious Grits; stop by if you happen to be in Marion and need a hot meal. Like most Christian endeavors, it is a small-scale but important effort to provide an answer to a basic human need.
My non-churchgoing guests would likely have been impressed by the crowd of more than 150 United Methodists from across the state who converged on Nichols to restore 17 flood-damaged homes. But they would likely have been distressed, as am I, by the homogeneity of the participants. The vast majority of workers were white, despite the fact that our denomination has many black members. Unfortunately, we mostly worship separately; United Methodism is not yet united.
The Christ we try to emulate makes us believe that if enough of his disciples do their part in Nichols, the town will also rise again.
The family for whom my all-white crew worked was black. Most of us spent some time visiting with them, a pair of middle-aged sisters. I discovered that one is employed at the same hospital system as I, although we had never met. I was inspired by her cheerful fortitude. Our brief connection is too small to be newsworthy but is nevertheless essential. For me, and I hope for her, it served as a balm to the racial animus that our media seem so desirous to inflame.
Our toil with the sisters was not glamorous or exciting; most of us spent the day ripping out waterlogged sheet rock, insulation and flooring. But Christians have several advantages when facing these kinds of mundane and onerous tasks. First, we feel called to help; the difficulty of the work is irrelevant. Second, we believe in resurrection.
I came back home without listening to the radio, feeling just a little better about my corner of America.
Dr. DeMarco is medical director of Francis Marion University’s Physician Assistant Program; contact him at pdemarco@fmarion.edu.
Comments