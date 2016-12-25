They sold Christmas trees but found Christmas when they gave them away

Brandon Guffey and Matt Helms thought they would sell Christmas trees this year to make a few extra dollars.
They advertised that for every tree sold, they would donate $3 to a church of the buyer’s choice. But the lifelong friends didn’t stop there.
They gave away trees so that Santa Claus would know where to leave gifts for kids, women and families in shelters in Rock Hill and more.
WATCH THE VIDEO: Christmas trees donated to Rock Hill shelters with homeless children
“We just wanted to find a way to give back to the community that is so good to us,” said Helms, who owns Palmetto Stump Removal. “We found it in Christmas trees.”
Guffey, owner of 360 Supply and 360 Lawn Care, said donating to families going through a hard time at the holidays was a way to make a difference in the lives of people who need others to look out for them.
“I have lived here all my life, and this is the Rock Hill I am so proud of,” Guffey said. “A place where we all look out for each other. Every kid needs a Christmas tree. Everybody needs a tree that says ‘love’ and ‘Christmas.’”
The idea to donate started humbly and online, like so many good ideas these days.
The idea to donate started humbly and online, like so many good ideas these days. On Facebook, Guffey and Helms told another business owner who has a chicken wing restaurant that they would give the restaurant a tree if the wing joint brought them 50 wings on a cold Saturday at the tree lot. But everybody agreed that the only acceptable trade was finding a worthy place for the donated tree.
Better yet, trees.
Guffey found Pilgrims’ Inn, which has a homeless shelter and transitional housing for women and children, The Haven men’s shelter, and Safe Passage, a shelter for women and children who are victims of abuse.
“We had asked around looking for trees for our clients, and out of the blue Brandon calls and offers anything we need,” said Emily Ward, volunteer coordinator at Pilgrims’ Inn. “He didn’t just offer. He came himself.”
Helms and Guffey quickly realized that they probably wouldn’t make any money on trees this year.
Guffey brought a tree for the shelter, and another for each of the two units Pilgrims Inn runs for families in transition toward better lives, because they both have kid sin them, and kids need Christmas trees.
Other businesses and individuals who heard about it offered donations to cover trees. The guys’ kids chipped in, even employees — it became a cause that spread to other worthy recipients.
Helms and Guffey quickly realized that they probably wouldn’t make any money on trees this year.
“Doesn’t matter one bit,” Helms said of the money.
Guffey said something else matters more than money, and they just embraced it. They found Christmas. It was in the trees.
Contact Mr. Dys at adys@heraldonline.com or 803-329-4065.
Comments