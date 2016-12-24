Who will you be for the holidays?

Who will you be this Christmas? What are you going as this Hanukkah? How are you going to dress for Kwanzaa? Do you have a groovy getup for Festivus?
Since major holidays rarely encourage us to be ourselves, here are a few suggestions for official costumes:
▪ The disgruntled voter. Both winners and losers from the latest election cycle are fighting over who looks better in this one-size-fits-all design. A version of a political Snuggie, the disgruntled voter outfit will wrap you up in bitterness and make it difficult to shift your position. It keeps you fully insulated and makes staying exactly where you are astonishingly easy. It permits its wearer to burrow even more deeply into place without any distractions when outfitted with headphones that can be tuned either to Fox News or MSNBC. (Fake news sources are also available for a price: the cost of your soul.) It keeps its wearer in a larva-like state before and after the holiday transition period.
▪ TV series aficionado. You will recognize this costume by its trademark black T-shirt, tight pants and short boots. This TVSAs will explain why “The Affair,” “Westworld,” “Black Mirror,” “The Night Of,” “Stranger Things,” “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” and “Transparent” are great shows but will not permit you to discuss “Modern Family,” “The Crown” or that really funny old episode of “The Simpsons” where Marge buys the Chanel suit. They’ll explain why those shows could have been better with more sophisticated showrunners, writers, costumers and editors. When asked, the indefatigable TVSAs will discuss their own experience in “the industry,” which was a three-month internship several years ago. They will also discuss that experience when not asked.
▪ The American. Regardless of political party, we could all do as my friend Barbara Cooley says she’ll do and go as an American. According to Barbara, although her American outfit doesn’t necessarily include wearing red, white and blue, it does include “appreciating what each brings to the table, treating them all with respect and pretending to live in a free country without a Cabinet full of deplorables. It also includes drinking plenty of wine. Plenty. Of. Wine.”
If you can’t go as an American, you could, as my friend Dave Hanley suggests, always go dressed as a good buddy of the new president-elect: “I’m going as Putin. He seems to get what he wants for the holidays.”
▪ The perfectionist. The perfectionist will always be somewhere dimly lit, wiping crumbs or dust from a counter. If you’re lucky, she (or he, but usually she) might also be putting glasses on coasters.
(Why don’t people use coasters? I have 2,336 coasters in my house, and when we have people over, maybe four of my sophisticated friends will use them. The rest will put their wet glasses down right next to these coasters. Why does this always happen? I’m asking a serious question here, and I am not a perfectionist. Now back to our regularly scheduled column.)
▪ The philatelist. It’s an excellent costume for those who wish to be left alone. Other guests will come up to you and ask, “What are you doing these days?” When you answer “I’m still a philatelist,” they will back away slowly. Not many people know that a philatelist is a stamp collector. This means you’ll be able to sit unbothered, even next to the best hors d’oeuvres. It also means that small sticky children will be kept away from you.
▪ The young adult who brings a pet (and not as a side dish). Snappy dogs, wily ferrets and macaws that want to tell you about their time in the “The Industry” (TVSA, anyone?) are now, if not popular, then at least familiar.
Of course, the most popular costume of all is my pal Jennifer Cail’s: “A harried mom trying to honor all of the religious, cultural and dietary traditions in the family. Like all good garments, my hair shirt goes with everything.”
Whatever outfit you choose, remember to wear it with a smile.
