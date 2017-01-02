Editorials from across South Carolina: texting law, charity, dangerous roads

Enforce texting law
When it comes to enforcing South Carolina’s two-year-old texting while driving ban, local law enforcement has been all thumbs.
Statistics about the dangers of texting and driving have been well publicized — about 25 percent of all collisions involve texting. But not a single driver in North Charleston, the state’s third-biggest city with a population around 104,000, has been ticketed, according to a report Wednesday by The Post and Courier’s David Slade.
Why? There’s no good answer. A police spokesman wouldn’t even venture a guess. Mayor Keith Summey suggested the lack of enforcement was a backlash of the April 4, 2015, Walter Scott shooting.
“They don’t even want us to stop people for a tail light out,” he told Mr. Slade. That sounds like a cop out.…
The latest official statewide statistics show texting played a role in at least 250 accidents, injuring 122 people and killing one over the past two years. But S.C. Highway Patrol officer Bob Beres says texting-while-driving accidents likely are underreported because drivers don’t want to admit they were texting.
South Carolina has ranked among the worst five states in terms of fatal accidents, speeding and careless driving in four of the past five years, according to an insurance industry study based on data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. It is not too far of a reach to expect local police to do what they can to help pull drivers back in line.
No one wants an overly aggressive police force, but occasionally targeting texting drivers or handing out $25 tickets to obviously distracted drivers wouldn’t hurt in getting out the message about the hazards of texting and driving.
Give all year long
Thumbs up to all of Santa’s helpers. We’re talking about all of the volunteers who give generously of their time and/or treasure to bring a little Christmas to those who aren’t as fortunate. These are the people who practice what others preach: It’s better to give than receive. The Christmas spirit brings out the best in some people. That might mean writing a big check to the Salvation Army’s Empty Stocking Fund. That might be a little gesture, like pausing in heavy traffic to let a car pull out of a parking lot.
We just wish the spirit started sooner and lasted longer. Wouldn’t it be great if we saw it throughout the year? Actually, we do. We just don’t look hard enough. Charities would struggle if some people weren’t charitable all year. These are the special people who don’t wait until December to quietly spread the cheer. These are role models who make the world a better place.
Florence
Be careful out there
Also, slow down while driving. With school out and holiday travel on the rise, remember, you will get there when you get there, no sooner, no later.
According to AAA Carolinas, a record number of South Carolinians are expected on roadways for holiday travel.
More than 1.4 million people people plan to travel 50 miles or more during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Increased traffic generally increases the risk to motorists.
Roads are congested and often gridlocked during the day. Accidents are on the rise. Stay safe when traveling, whether it’s down Whiskey Road or heading across Interstate 20 to visit relatives, keep it between the ditches and below speed limits.
Law enforcement is out and they’re writing tickets, but remember, at the heart of this activity is the desire to keep us safe.
Leave and arrive safely this Christmas and New Year season.
And last, and certainly not least, keep those who put their lives on the line so that we may enjoy the freedoms we have in your thoughts and prayers.
Remember our military members serving abroad who can’t be with their family members today. Take a moment to hold them in your thoughts.
