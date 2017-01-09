Editorials from across South Carolina: Rep Chris Corley and domestic violence, online shopping and local merchants, public records

Domestic violence
If they did not know it before, (lawmakers) now know that domestic violence is not a crime relegated to any particular demographic. No, for our state to rank for years on end at the top of the heap in the number of women killed at the hands of spouses and boyfriends, domestic violence must be far more prevalent than many would even like to believe. It doesn’t just occur in the inner cities. It’s not just occurring in the homes on that side of town. Thinking in those terms might make it easier for some to somehow discount domestic violence, but now they know it is happening within the walls of homes occupied by lawmakers, doctors, lawyers, people of all walks of life, people with great sources of income, the middle class, the upper class and so on.
Senate, House leaders call on Corley to resign after arrest
It was heartening — all in the midst of a most disheartening incident — to hear lawmakers speak up about (Rep. Chris) Corley’s case in particular. Sen. Shane Massey’s firm statement should resonate until more is done to reduce domestic violence and ensure those who commit the crime receive not only appropriate punishment, but also an opportunity to turn themselves around in classes offered to batterers.
“We have an obligation to say this is not OK. It is not OK to beat your wife,” Massey, R-Edgefield, said Thursday during a workshop between the media and lawmakers in advance of the new legislative session. Massey was joined by other lawmakers in saying Corley should resign his position as a state representative.…
(W)e should also hope that in some sense, Chris Corley will be the poster child to raise — and maintain — awareness of domestic violence, resulting in continued efforts on the part of lawmakers and, equally important, law enforcement.
Thumbs down to online shopping. We know, we know. It’s so convenient. You turn your computer on, click on a website, click on a purchase and a package soon shows up at your door. You avoid traffic, parking lots and crowds. What’s not to like?
Scoppe: Why we should celebrate the end of the Amazon tax exemption
How about big retail stores closing and local jobs going away? We’re seeing that in Florence. The Sears at Magnolia Mall is among the stores in the chain that will be closing. While we worry about the future of similar stores, we wish mall management well as it tries to attract another anchor store. Meanwhile, the next time you shop on your computer, consider the consequences.
Public records
Rep. Bill Taylor, R-Aiken has re-introduced legislation that once again aims to cut waiting times for public records, reduce expenses and provide for more open government.
Taylor’s provision includes what he often calls the “secret sauce,” which involves the state’s administrative law court mediating FOIA disputes.
We like this provision because it provides citizens with a relatively inexpensive and expeditious way to resolve FOIA disputes. Some public bodies oppose the legislation for the same reason. They want to make it more difficult for the public to know how taxpayer money is spent.
Video of police encounters only helps if you get to see the video
Currently, FOIA disputes are heard in Circuit Court, a costly endeavor that can stretch out for months or even years.
A lawsuit seeking the release of dashcam video in the Justin Craven case never found its way into a courtroom more than a year after the Aiken Standard filed it on June 4, 2015.
The tapes weren’t released until after Craven pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges in April 2016, or 10 months later.…
This brings us to the second point of Taylor’s bill. It incorporates elements of a bill introduced during the last session that would’ve mandated the release of police dashcam video.
Mirroring elements of legislation filed by former Sen. Larry Martin, R-Pickens, police agencies objecting to the release of footage can petition a judge to keep it secret.
We like this provision because it favors disclosure. It’s much easier for law enforcement to simply refuse to release the tapes than to be forced to pursue court action. It places the onus squarely on police to prove disclosure would really harm the agency.
