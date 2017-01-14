The Obamas leave an image that will never fade

0:23 Lower Richland's Ja'Cor Nelson monster dunk against A.C. Flora Pause

1:20 Mother and daughter going to DC during inauguration

9:56 Frank Martin reacts after win over Tennessee

1:18 Race relations: a conversation at Bluffton's Campbell Chapel A.M.E. Church

4:29 Simmons Family speaks after Roof sentencing

0:30 Viewing party reaction to Westwood High's Principal Cheryl Guy's win on Jeopardy

0:35 Haley on Clemson National Champions in her State of the State address

1:52 Phil Kornblut: The message Muschamp must sell on recruiting trail

4:37 Commission of Higher education, S.C. Colleges face dire financial forecast