Let’s stop pretending science is perfect

0:54 Dabo Swinney, Deshaun Watson during the National Championship parade in Clemson Pause

1:02 Clemson celebrates championship team with parade

1:53 Raw video: Clemson celebrates national championship

0:37 Gearing up for the National Championship parade in Clemson

0:54 Clemson's Dabo Swinney's "quest for best"

7:47 Clemson begins preparations for Ohio State, Fiesta Bowl

0:22 Clemson flag flies over SC State House

4:52 Tiger Nation pride seen and heard on U.S. Senate floor for new national champions

0:35 Haley on Clemson National Champions in her State of the State address