What Obama deserves credit for — and doesn’t

1:46 Secrets of The Citadel Summerall Guard Pause

1:22 Inside the beginning of the Manning trial

0:56 Summerall Guard practices for inauguration

3:00 White House describes 'stark difference' between Snowden and Manning cases

1:11 Keenan vs. Lakewood highlights from MLK Bash

0:54 Rep. Jim Clyburn talks about his friend John Lewis

5:33 Frank Martin talks big week ahead

1:09 Deshaun Watson speaks at Clemson national title celebration

1:18 Believe it! Clemson is No. 1