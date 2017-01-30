Editorials from across South Carolina: DJJ problems, Leatherman’s power play, Corley’s resignation

1:43 For Jamyest Williams, will it be South Carolina or Georgia? Pause

1:01 Sindarius Thornwell: Suspension should not matter for end-of-season awards

1:07 Three of Mayor Steve Benjamin's 2017 focus points in 60 seconds

0:57 New photos: South Carolina's Football Operations Center

3:20 More than 1,000 demonstrators protest Trump's immigration ban at Raleigh airport

2:03 Jamyest Williams earlier in January: No plans to flip to Georgia

3:09 Inside peek at the new Clemson Football Operations Facility

3:57 Dawn Staley talks Tennessee

2:51 Gov. Nikki Haley on challenges, pain and resilience in South Carolina