Editorials from across South Carolina: DJJ problems, Leatherman’s power play, Corley’s resignation

Problems at DJJ
It isn’t just the children at S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) facilities who need to mend their ways. According to a recent state audit, staff members are not sufficiently trained, data about escapes, sexual assaults and deaths are not catalogued for later reference, and expenditures are not always accounted for.
__________
Head of SC Juvenile Justice resigns
SC juvenile jail didn’t report deaths, not prepared for riots, report says
__________
Indeed, the department that is charged with providing custodial care and rehabilitation for children who have committed crimes failed to report the deaths of two juveniles under DJJ supervision. In 2014 a juvenile suicide went unreported and uninvestigated as did the 2015 death of a juvenile attending Camp Sand Hills’ wilderness program.
Sylvia Murray, who became DJJ director in January of 2015, resigned Friday, and in accepting her resignation, Gov. Henry McMaster said, “strengthening DJJ is of “critical importance” and must be done “in the safest and most effective way possible.”
The governor should work closely with Freddie Pough, DJJ inspector general who will serve as acting director, to see that improvements are made as soon as possible.
Charleston
Shame on the Senate
(Sen. Hugh Leatherman) resigned his position and allowed then-Sen. Kevin Bryant of Anderson to be elected Senate president pro tem so that he could become lieutenant governor. Once that transition was done, state senators elected Leatherman to resume his powerful post.
It was not unanimous. Sen. Harvey Peeler of Gaffney challenged Leatherman for the president pro tem position, and 16 Republican senators voted for him. These senators recognized that our state leaders should follow the rules laid out in the constitution.…
SCOPPE: Was Leatherman out of line? History says no
Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey correctly called it “a shameless and obvious game of musical chairs.” He pointed out that people know when politicians don’t play by the rules. And the people are sick of politicians avoiding the rules.
This entire episode demonstrates that too many lawmakers are concerned only with their internal alliances, their deals to support one another, their drive to accumulate their own power. They are not concerned with fulfilling their oath of office. They are not concerned with serving the people of this state.
Leatherman just pulled off a shameless, naked power grab and an evasion of his responsibility under the South Carolina Constitution. Twenty-eight state senators helped him do it. Their constituents should ask them who they are really serving – the public or their cronies.
Spartanburg
Corley resignation
(I)n announcing his intentions to step down, (former Rep. Chris) Corley made the right move for residents living in S.C. House District 84.
Corley, 36, of Graniteville, is facing felony charges relating to a domestic dispute in late 2016. On Dec. 27, he was arrested after an altercation in which his wife was beaten and threatened with a gun, according to police records.
SC House member resigns after being indicted for criminal domestic violence
Corley was suspended from office Jan. 4, but he didn’t officially step down until Tuesday afternoon, moments before efforts to expel him from the S.C. House of Representatives could be completed.
“I have received and accepted Rep. Chris Corley’s letter of resignation,” House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Hartsville, said in a statement.… “Even though I prepared a resolution calling for his removal, I am grateful that the House did not have to take such extraordinary measures and expel Rep. Corley from this Institution.”
We couldn’t agree more. Expulsion is an extremely rare and humiliating step, though deserved in the most extreme of circumstances. Rather than pontificate as to whether expulsion was warranted in Corley’s case, we’re simply glad he negated that scenario by stepping down.
Aiken Standard
