Trump and the ‘Madman Theory’

1:41 First grader wins contest to name Kershaw County's new police K-9 Pause

1:19 USC running back Ty'Son Williams is glad to be home

1:21 Get your Ya Ya on: Columbia celebrates Mardi Gras at City Roots

2:20 Taylor Stallworth interviews teammates during South Carolina football media day

1:08 Heathwood Hall vs. Laurence Manning highlights and postgame reaction

1:32 Birmingham Bowl report: USC wants to regain defensive momentum

1:30 Thursdays@McCutchen

1:22 Rep. Joe Neal and his most memorable moments

11:47 SC Rep. Joseph Neal argues for removing the Confederate battle flag from State House grounds