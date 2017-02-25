What happened to conservative optimism?

4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window Pause

3:39 Keenan vs. Gray Collegiate highlights and postgame reaction

2:45 Chad Holbrook recaps Friday win over Wright State

4:37 Dawn Staley discusses Kentucky, SEC title

9:33 Gamecocks react after loss to Florida

1:22 Rep. Joe Neal and his most memorable moments

1:30 Thursdays@McCutchen

0:48 Crane arrives to recover boats from Palmetto Bay Marina

0:30 Video: Amazing dunk by Zion Williamson is No. 1 on ESPN SportsCenter Top 10