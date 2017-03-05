North Dakota? Seriously? Best place to live is much closer than that

I’m fixin’ to put some pop knots on the editors of that high-falutin’ publication called the U.S. News & World Report.
Bless their hearts, they’ve just issued a list that says our sweet South Carolina ranks plum-near the bottom of the bucket when it comes to the best states in our country to call home.
Now I’m not gonna make too much of the fact that North Dakota is in the top five or that the editors used something called “metrics” to come up with this list. Metrics, my you-know-what.
Sure, I guess North Dakotans have good roads since there aren’t too many people driving on them. And I suppose the crime rate is low because it’s too wicked cold to get out and do something unsuitable.
Do folks in North Dakota get to see the blossoming red-bud trees announcing that spring is on its way with all the wonder of yellow jessamine bursting forth along every back-road fence line? Do they get to ride around on Easter Sunday afternoon and marvel at pink, white and lavender camellias turning towns into artists’ palettes of pastel color?
Do North Dakotans know how to pop open a boiled peanut and pull all the nutty orbs out with their front teeth? Of course they don’t.
I doubt it, but never mind North Dakota. Let’s talk South Carolina.
Let’s make up our own list of why our Palmetto State is the perfect place to call home.
In no particular order …
We pull our cars to the side of the road when a funeral procession goes by.
We let our dogs lick our plates and ride shotgun.
We still believe in table scraps.
We also believe in the subtle sense of belonging that comes with coming through the back door instead of knocking on the front one.
Maybe it’s an April Fool’s Day joke moseying on up about a month early.
We throw big do’s when we win national football championships, and we send casseroles in times of crisis.
We fry a mean chicken. We make a mean barbecue and a mean batch of sweet tea. We boil a mean peanut. We devil a mean egg, and by golly, we can make collards actually taste good.
We cherish our grandmother’s cast-iron skillet. We use our good china and our flat silver, but we’re not opposed to eating off paper plates, and if they’re the thin kind, we’ll double stack ’em so as to hold up the weight of a heaping helping of homemade potato salad.
We offer a cold beer or a bit of brown liquor if you come by. We sit on front porches, back stoops and upturned buckets.
Some of us ’ill reach down in the dark crevices of lake rocks to catch catfish with our bare hands.
We hunt. We fish. We play golf. We watch Ivory-billed woodpeckers, and we watch stock cars go round and round.
We jaw, we shag, and just so you know, some of us ’ill reach down in the dark crevices of lake rocks to catch catfish with our bare hands.
Shoot, we’ll even get your mail if you go out of town, and we’ve always got your back.
We’ve also got tire swings and down on Edisto Island, an infamous mattress swing.
We’ll poke a stick at a snapping turtle, and we’ll poke fun at ourselves. We’ll swim in a country pond, and we’ll take an innertube over a float any day of the week.
Now family may get on our nerves, but don’t ever think we won’t stand up for each other — or stand together as a community — when it gets right down to it.
Kissing cousins and infamous politicians. We’ve got lots of those, just like we’ve got lots of good tomatoes, sunshine, sandy-soft beaches, black-water rivers, live oak trees all dressed up in Spanish moss, blue-ridged mountains and fields so full of cotton it looks like a snowfall.
We make the most car tires of any state in the union. We make some pretty nice cars, and we make the most of old trucks.
We do thank-you notes, and we make darn sure our young ’uns learn to say ‘yes ma’am’ and ‘no sir’ before they learn to walk.
We also make do when need be and see nothing wrong with tying a loose bumper back on to a car or duct-taping a rear-view mirror back in place.
We do supper, not dinner.
We do a lot. And we do it real good.
We have a lot. And we have it real good.
Right here in South Carolina.
So, really? North Dakota?
Naw. Not even close.
Ms.McInerney’s novel, “Journey Proud,” is based on growing up in Columbia in the 1960s; contact her at salley.mac@gmail.com.
