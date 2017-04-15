The story of Joaquin and Easter

It’s Easter, and I want to tell about someone who embodies the meaning of this holiday: rescue, renewal, hope and love. So please meet Joaquin, the assistant of a great handyman.
The handyman is an essential ingredient in maintaining the Ambrose household, and as a cheerful sidekick, Joaquin has been exceptional at helping make restorative things happen. I am someone who loves to talk, have never shaken my reportorial urge to interview and thus discovered how Joaquin had for years helped to build houses, had done well and then experienced a crash.
He once came home, found a fellow with his girlfriend, got in a fight, then got into legal trouble and suffered major losses. Relying on the wisdom of an evangelical grandmother, he began to rebuild, and one of his efforts was at a charter school for students whose behavior had caused their ejection from other schools. He coached basketball and young, struggling guys there and sometimes wanted to reach beyond the secular advice the public school allowed on school time.
When the students were suicidal, Joaquin would also talk to them after school, sharing his Christian faith. He is convinced he saved lives.
Because of disagreements about the school’s operations, Joaquin left, but still reaches out to help the needy in a number of ways. What impresses me most is what he and his wife do every Saturday.
They go to downtown Denver, which is home, if you can call it that, for hundreds of the homeless. The two of them will sit down with someone who is in a sad, lonesome, wandering, unsheltered state and talk with the person, try to help him or her figure out an answer for life and give the person food. They also visit dollar stores to secure odds and ends to aid the homeless in fundamental coping.
All of us know of people calling themselves Christians who do or have done horrible things, sometimes with little sign of regret. We know of hypocrites and religious opportunists, such as those who appear to confuse God with commercial success. We know of historical disgraces, such as the Inquisition and the devastating, long-lasting European religion wars. But then there are people like Joaquin who know that error can be corrected by grace and loving growth.
Though in many ways exceptional, he is not unique, and in fact we have a whole civilization that was mightily shaped by the force of this faith contending with other forces, reshaping so much that was evil while bestowing enormous good. This figure Jesus appeared and said the chief among you are those who serve. Love of God and neighbor are the foremost commandments. Care for the poor. Self-righteousness be gone. Acknowledge your transgressions, repent for them — that is, turn in a godly direction — and know newness of life.
During Holy Week, we saw rituals in which his walk to the cross is understood as a spiritual path others can follow in different ways. In some churches, there was a washing of feet as Jesus washed the feet of his disciples, a lesson in humility that helps others. We had Good Friday, the blackness of the crucifixion sacrifice, and now Easter, the resurrection that speaks to so many of joyous hope, of rising high, in which all blooms anew. Theologically, there is much more, of course, but the non-religious who are open-minded can surely see the power of a world-moving narrative and the moral good that has spread so far.
As a reminder of that good, I point to my rescued friend Joaquin.
Happy Easter.
