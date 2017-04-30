Dreher’s success is key to Columbia’s success

The Columbia City Council has to make a decision that will have long-term implications for Dreher High School and the city itself. A decision that could demonstrate whether the council is committed to building our vibrant, diverse city — or catering to the complaints of a few of the school’s neighbors.
Richland District 1 wants to invest in Dreher to improve the on-campus athletic facilities, as it has already done for other schools throughout the district. The improvement requires approval by the City Council, and neighboring homeowners are opposed. City Council should recognize Dreher as a valuable institution in Columbia and vote to allow the on-campus improvements.
Dreher is centrally located in Columbia and serves many of the central city neighborhoods. A vibrant, diverse, successful high school with a modern campus and adequate facilities is an asset that attracts homeowners to downtown Columbia. New professors and other young professionals choose to move to neighborhoods zoned for Dreher because of its academic reputation. In many ways, Dreher is a mirror of our vibrant, diverse city. It is, in fact, our future. This decision represents an opportunity for City Council to embrace that future.
To prohibit the incremental upgrade of the athletic facilities would be a de facto admission that the city is not committed to the best possible educational experience for Dreher students. Students who come from South Kilbourne, Meadowfield and Rosewood elementary schools and from AC Moore and Hand middle schools. Students who come from all walks of life. Students who are the future of our city and our state.
If City Council prohibits Dreher from improving its campus, it could slowly choke off Dreher. And that ultimately will hurt the surrounding neighborhoods far more than athletic fields and tennis courts.
Currently, many Dreher athletic teams cannot practice on their campus or have a home match because of the lack of facilities. Having a campus where students walk from class to athletic fields for practice, a home game, a home match fosters school spirit and is an essential part of making that school a place. A cohesive campus is the model for schools across the nation. Within reason, schools need to be schools.
To allow the concerns of a few homeowners to thwart the adoption of modern facilities and forbid Dreher from keeping pace with other schools in the district and across the state would wound the school — deliberately and knowingly. It would not attract students, it could lead some to transfer, and it would diminish the overall experience the school can provide.
A healthy, durable Dreher High School is something the city should protect and cultivate.
By prohibiting Dreher from upgrading its facilities, City Council would be placing the interests of a few over the long-term benefit of many. That’s bad politics.
The greatest good for the greatest number should be the goal. A healthy, durable Dreher High School is something the city should protect and cultivate. It is something worth fighting for.
Part of the allure of living in a city is the dynamism of mixed-use neighborhoods. If a homeowner wants a quiet place where nothing changes, I recommend a cemetery. City Council and all residents of Columbia should see the value of a thriving, successful Dreher High School. The alternative is the acceptance of less than what we can be and a failure of us all.
