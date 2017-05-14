New sports fields not a good fit at Dreher

Like so many of its closest neighbors, I love having Dreher High School in the neighborhood. There is absolutely no argument among Dreher’s neighbors about the value of such co-curricular programs as sports and band for a well-rounded education. Dreher has proven for decades that it can deliver an excellent educational experience in its unique urban setting.
The Dreher campus was developed in collaboration with the neighbors so as to create an urban school environment in the heart of the Heathwood, Melrose Heights and Shandon neighborhoods. To ensure the positive cohabitation between Dreher and these neighborhoods, a carefully thought-out commercial planned unit development was agreed upon that specifies how the site can be developed. This agreement was necessary given the school’s setting in such a compact and dense urban location.
Now, Dreher wants to change that agreement by adding an artificial turf sports field with bleachers seating 750, 70-foot-tall flood lights and lighted tennis courts. School officials said at one of the public meetings that the field could be used for sporting events 65 or more times per year.
Dreher’s 21-acre site is simply not large enough or properly suited to accommodate this field with its lights and bleachers and lighted tennis courts. Some have mentioned similar fields at AC Flora and Hammond School, as if those are comparable. They are not. AC Flora has more than 35 acres, is not on a busy arterial road and has natural topographic buffers on its north and south sides and a substantial tree buffer on its east side. At Hammond School, most of the fields were in place before the adjacent subdivisions were built, so the home purchasers knew what they were getting before they made their purchase.
Dreher’s sports fields and bleachers and lights would be only feet away from the homes on Adger, Devereaux, Michigan and Princeton streets. In fact, you can already see in the backs of some of these homes from the current Dreher fields. The 70-foot lights would completely illuminate the 21 homes that border the school and substantially illuminate many more homes for blocks in each direction. Additionally, the noise of 750 or more cheering fans 65 or more times per year, even without a public-address system, would be extremely detrimental to the quality of life we enjoy in our neighborhood. The increased traffic wouldn’t help matters.
Since officials have said the new field will be used by several schools for junior varsity games, the real solution for Dreher and nearby schools is to upgrade the Memorial Stadium site with a leading-edge urban sports complex for afterschool sports programs. This could include upgraded locker and weight rooms, a variety of sports fields, a middle school/JV stadium and a dedicated shuttle transportation system for the schools using the facility. This would easily complement Dreher and the other Richland 1 schools that offer a true urban school experience.
The size and scope of the proposed playing field and tennis courts is simply out of context for the Dreher site and would be very detrimental to the surrounding neighborhood. The Columbia City Council should look to the well-crafted planned-urban-development guidelines and the Planning Commission’s refusal to approve this proposal twice and decline this rezoning, while encouraging Dreher and Richland 1 to develop a more suitable solution for its co-curricular athletics programs.
Mr. Pollard is a commercial real estate agent who lives two blocks from Dreher; contact him at rox.pollard@colliers.com.
