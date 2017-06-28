The frat boys of the Senate

Female senators get good seats for public events. When the important work is done, not so much. Seated with President Donald Trump during a Tuesday meeting on the health-care bill are, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., and Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb. Susan Walsh AP