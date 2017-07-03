Editorials from across South Carolina: Allendale schools, MOX, Fort Moultrie and Fort Sumter

Don’t fight Allendale schools takeover
The Allendale School District’s lawsuit aimed at preventing the state from taking control of its four failing schools is a waste of time and money that won’t help improve the lives of students.
Sure, the takeover is an embarrassment for the Allendale school board, but its request for an injunction will only delay needed improvements to bring up standardized test scores and graduation rates, which are among the lowest in the state.
__________
Why Allendale schools don’t want the state’s help
Why things could be different this time for Allendale schools
__________
Don’t forget that the state, under the long-running and long-ignored Abbeville County School District lawsuit, is under a Supreme Court mandate to provide Allendale students with at least a “minimally adequate” education.…
In the end, it matters less who is to blame than who can fix the problem. And it seems the best bet for that lies with the state.
The Allendale School Board could have avoided the state takeover if it had swallowed its pride and agreed to a state plan for improving student achievement that was offered. But the board refused.
Charleston
Don’t give up on nuclear
Reading the headlines these days, some might conclude the nuclear industry is headed for a meltdown. While there have been difficulties – some bigger than others – it would be a mistake for us to turn our backs on nuclear projects.…
(W)e remain supporters of MOX. It’s simply too far along to abandon at this point. During a recent tour of the Savannah River Site, the exterior building appeared essentially complete.
Our tour didn’t permit an indoor inspection, though it was apparent to us the project was nowhere near the 30 percent figure shutdown supporters have presented. The 70 to 75 percent figure seemed more accurate from our vantage point.
We also worry that opposition to MOX might be fueled by financial troubles at two other nuclear plants, each within an hour’s drive of Aiken. We’re talking about Plant Vogtle and V.C. Summer, where twin pairs of AP1000 reactors are being installed.
It would be a mistake to lump these two facilities in the same category as MOX. Not only is the nature of the work different – MOX deals with disposition of defense plutonium while Vogtle and V.C. Summer would be generating their own energy – there are diplomatic considerations in play.
To paraphrase President Trump, Russia-U.S. relations are at an all-time low. One of the reasons is lack of progress on a nuclear disposition agreement made unattainable by delays with MOX. Russia could care less about Vogtle or V.C. Summer.
Preserve all of our history
South Carolinians have a long history of patriotism and loyalty not diminished by its place in history as the first state to secede from the Union ahead of the Civil War. Many battles were fought then and have been fought in the decades since over that sad chapter in American history.
But just as preserving history associated with 1776 and the American Revolution is in focus as Independence Day approaches, future generations must know and understand what happened more than 150 years ago.
Nowhere is preservation more important than in Charleston with two landmarks: Fort Moultrie and Fort Sumter. Both are in need of repair work to ensure their survival, but prospects are uncertain amid the National Park Services’ multibillion-dollar deficit that has put it behind in maintenance and upkeep.
Two South Carolina lawmakers are determined to do something.
U.S. Sen. Tim Scott and Congressman Mark Sanford, both Republicans, want to merge Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie into the same national park to secure more funding for the site. Scott and Sanford introduced the Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Park Act of 2017 on June 28.…
In the words of Sen. Scott: “Our state’s history extends well beyond our borders and runs deep through the very soul of the American story. It is so important that we preserve these special places so they can be enjoyed and appreciated for generations to come.”
Orangeburg
Comments