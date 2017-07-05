The GOP case for reforming Medicaid

Republican reforms to Medicaid are jeopardizing the latest health-care legislation, but those reforms are more moderate, and worthwhile, than they’re getting credit for.
Medicaid is a program rife with inefficiency. A 2015 study found that recipients derived only 20 to 40 cents of benefit for every dollar governments spend on it. Researchers have struggled to find any positive effects Medicaid has on beneficiaries’ physical health.
It’s also a program that creates perverse incentives for state governments. Because the federal government has paid more than half the cost, state politicians have been able to promise voters more than two dollars of benefits for every dollar of taxes they extract from them.
This funding structure has also meant that when state governments have to trim their budgets, every dollar of savings requires more than two dollars in benefit cuts. Finding ways to stretch dollars, or even policing fraud, had a low return for states. It’s not surprising, then, that Medicaid has become a larger and larger share of state budgets.
Obamacare expanded eligibility for the program: States could cover people up to 138 percent of the poverty level, and the federal government would pay upward of 80 percent of the cost.
Senate Republicans are not actually repealing this expansion. States could still cover everyone making less than 138 percent of poverty, and the federal government would still cover part of the tab. But it would not cover 80 percent of it. The federal match rate would be lower, gradually receding to equal the rate of other Medicaid spending. Payments per Medicaid beneficiary would be capped, and the level of the cap would grow at a rate that would eventually be indexed to inflation. The Senate Republicans would also allow people who are under the poverty level but aren’t eligible for Medicaid in their state to use a tax credit to buy private insurance.
The Congressional Budget Office expects that in 2026, 15 million fewer people will be enrolled in Medicaid if the bill passes than if it doesn’t. In part that’s because it also ends Obamacare’s fines on people without insurance. The office expects that as soon as the fines are gone, about 4 million fewer Americans will seek Medicaid benefits. It thinks several states will expand Medicaid if Obamacare’s match rates stay in place, but that none will under the reduced-match rates. And it thinks some states will reduce eligibility levels under reduced match rates.
The CBO also predicts that in 2026, federal spending on Medicaid will be 26 percent lower under the bill than it would be under current law. When Democrats say the bill would impose steep cuts on Medicaid, they’re talking mostly about this projection of the difference between how the program would develop under Obamacare’s rules and how it would develop under the ones Republicans are seeking.
The money might be better used to make it easier for people under 138 percent of the poverty level to buy non-Medicaid insurance.
Many of these assumptions seem implausible. Are states really going to cut their voting residents’ benefits to find savings of less than 50 cents on the dollar? Are that many people really going to stay off Medicaid if they’re not threatened with fines? (And if they are, how valuable is it?) If these assumptions are off in the way I’m suggesting, the legislation will save less money and result in more people getting coverage than the CBO thinks.
But the Congressional Budget Office is almost certainly right about the general direction of the change: The government would save money, and fewer people would be insured, than under an unmodified Obamacare.
That leaves two important questions. First, how do we assess the trade-off between Medicaid coverage — which, even if low-quality and inefficient, brings peace of mind to many recipients — and cost control? Second, if we think that the Republican bill gets the trade-off wrong, what’s the best way to modify it?
The legislation currently repeals all of Obamacare’s tax increases, but some Republicans are talking about scaling back those tax cuts. The extra money could be used to increase the match rate, which would yield a nicer score from the CBO. But it might be better used to make it easier for people under 138 percent of the poverty level to buy non-Medicaid insurance: giving them a larger tax credit, or helping them pay deductibles.
It seems clear to me that the CBO is exaggerating the effects on Medicaid enrollment. It’s worth putting Medicaid on a firmer footing, and any additional resources for health insurance for low earners should be directed toward enabling them to buy private coverage rather than pumped into Medicaid. On Medicaid, in short, the Republicans are on the right track.
