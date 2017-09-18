Editorials from across South Carolina: at-risk dams, flu shots, school safety

Repair at-risk dams
(M)ore than 100 at-risk dams remain to be repaired, rebuilt or removed.
And while the Legislature has provided more funding to DHEC’s dam safety program, there is more for lawmakers to do. Legislation that would require property owners to have surety bonds to cover emergency repairs has yet to be approved, mainly because dam owners object to the costs of repairs to protect downstream properties.
Repairing or replacing the mostly earthen structures that turned streams into recreational lakes can cost anywhere from less than $100,000 to more than $1.5 million, and many of the property owners were unaware they even owned dams.…
Never miss a local story.
In the coming legislative session, lawmakers will need to find a way to speed up repairs — even if it means shifting the burden to taxpayers at large, creating special tax districts or enlisting nonprofits to get the job done.
There were no reports of dam breaches during Irma, but the storm was another reminder of the work that still needs to be done to forestall another catastrophe.
Charleston
Get that flu shot
(O)f 238 disease outbreak investigations by DHEC in 2016, 29 percent were related to influenza.
Many of the flu cases occurred in schools and nursing homes, which serve people who often have complications from the flu. The age groups with the highest rates of hospitalizations for flu included children ages 4 and younger and individuals older than 65. Nintey-four deaths from the flu have been reported in South Carolina during the 2016-17 flu season.
DHEC also continues to see cases of whooping cough, bacterial meningitis, hepatitis A and B and other vaccine-preventable diseases, and these will increase unless more people are vaccinated.
Unfortunately, according to (Dr. Linda Bell, director of DHEC’s Bureau of Communicable Disease Prevention and Control and state epidemiologist), the number of people receiving vaccines in South Carolina and the United States has declined in recent years.…
The message should be loud and clear: As you can be protected against dangerous diseases such as flu, measles and pneumonia, it makes no sense not to be vaccinated. Immunization isn’t just for kids.
Orangeburg
Keep schools safe
Last September, a 14-year-old boy shot and killed his father before coming to Townville Elementary School and shooting a 6-year-old Jacob Hall, who later died. Several other students were injured.
A 15-year-old student brought a weapon to J.L. Mann High School last month. No one was injured. It’s a violation of state law to bring a gun to campus, unless you are a law enforcement officer or work for the district’s security team. Students who do so face a state-mandated, year-long expulsion.
In the 18 years since two Columbine High School students opened fire inside their school killing 13 people and injuring 20 more, school officials have become extremely focused on developing measures to keep students safe, without taking away from the culture of schools, which are meant to be welcoming and nurturing.
Without question, such vigilance is needed. Each Greenville County school has a detailed and comprehensive emergency response plan, developed in coordination with law enforcement and nationally-recognized security experts, she said. There are roving law enforcement patrols at elementary schools and special centers and security cameras are present at all facilities. School resource officers now work in all middle and high schools.…
Armed school resource officers, mental health and guidance counselors, security cameras and students and parents who are alert to warning signs from classmates won’t prevent every violent incident, but they will undoubtedly deter some.
Comments