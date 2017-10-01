Why we can’t wait for Congress to fix SC health system

With the expiration of the reconciliation authority that would have allowed the Senate to repeal and replace the Affordable Care act with a simple majority of 51 votes, it is now imperative for South Carolina’s leaders to start looking at what we can do here in our state to make health care better for the people we serve.
While we may have disagreed with several of the provisions of the Graham-Cassidy proposal, we are grateful for Sen. Lindsey Graham’s efforts to address the inequities faced by states such as South Carolina that chose not to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act.
South Carolina’s hospitals have worked tirelessly to share our concerns about each health-care reform proposal with our congressional delegation and seek common ground on the best solutions for our state. One thing that everyone has agreed on is that the current law is imperfect: Premiums are rising too quickly, and those on the individual market don’t have enough choices.
With each proposal to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, we have seen Americans from both sides of the aisle speak of the need to reduce costs and protect access to care. And although the parties in Washington may not be able to agree on precisely how we address those problems, this debate has moved the conversation forward and established a set of standards that the American people and Congress seem to agree on: lower costs, more choices and better access.
A bipartisan consensus has begun to emerge in the U.S. Senate around reestablishing a reinsurance program — a proposal voiced notably by our state’s Insurance director, who recently testified that such a program reduced premiums by 21 percent during the last year it was in operation in South Carolina. There’s undoubtedly more common ground to be found, if we can just agree to get back to work together.
It turns out that despite all the talk about needed flexibility, there’s already a mechanism that allows states to run their Medicaid programs — and even their marketplaces — differently. It’s called waivers. These waivers allow South Carolina to seek permission from the federal government to maintain the elements of the law that have worked for our citizens, and eliminate the ones that are burdensome and prohibitive.
If there’s any lesson we can take away from the recent fighting, it’s that Washington isn’t going to solve South Carolina’s health problems — with obesity, with diabetes, with opioids or with the access to coverage that’s needed to confront those challenges. That is why we can’t wait. We’re going to have to fix these problems ourselves.
South Carolina’s hospitals and other health-care providers are ready to sit down with Gov. Henry McMaster, legislators and health-policy experts to develop a flexible proposal that is uniquely tailored to meet South Carolina’s needs.
Mr. Kirby is president and CEO of the S.C. Hospital Association; contact him at tkirby@scha.org.
Comments