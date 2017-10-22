What new SC museum just got a big vote of confidence?

The Lilly Endowment, one of our nation’s most prestigious philanthropic organizations, recently announced its $10 million gift to the International African American Museum, which is set to begin construction early next year in Charleston.
This is an extraordinarily powerful endorsement of the museum’s vital mission to tell a story long untold: the story of the enslaved Africans who came to this country through Charleston — their experience, and their legacy.
School children throughout our state will now have a chance to learn about people and events that are too often left out of textbooks. So will adults, and visitors. And with that learning can come understanding, empathy and appreciation.
What makes the story all the more compelling is that this is where it occurred: Gadsden’s Wharf on Charleston Harbor. Almost half of the enslaved Africans who came to America arrived in Charleston. Renowned historian Henry Louis Gate, Jr. calls it “Ground Zero” of the African-American experience.
The International African American Museum has already earned the support of our local, regional and state governments. Numerous institutions and individuals have made financial commitments as well. I’m proud that BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina — a company I led for 18 years — has made a generous financial commitment, as have major corporations throughout the state.
This museum deserves the support of every major S.C. corporate citizen. This will be an institution of which we can all be very proud. And I believe that its presence will send a very positive message to companies considering relocation to our state.
For 80 years, the Lilly Endowment has invested in education, community development and religion, effecting change and fortifying some of our nation’s most lauded institutions. The endowment took a particular interest in the International African American Museum because of its unique location at Gadsden’s Wharf, where history was made.
The Lilly gift will not only support the museum’s permanent and changing exhibitions, it will include a $4 million contribution to the museum’s endowment, thereby helping assure the long-term success of this important institution.
Among the museum themes that the Lilly Endowment gift will enhance is the central role of faith in African-American history and culture. Strong threads of religion and spirituality will be present throughout the museum.
In the wake of the violence in Charlottesville, former Charleston Mayor Joe Riley wrote an opinion piece in USA Today. Referring to America’s history of slavery, Jim Crow laws and the unfortunate reality of lingering racism, he noted that, “We have yet to deal openly and honestly with that part of our past to reach a common understanding of who we are as American people, how we’ve come to this point, and where we are going.”
The International African American Museum can help us address that challenge. The Lilly Endowment clearly recognizes the urgent need to do so; and its extraordinary gift not only endorses that goal but encourages us all to do so as well.
Mr. Sellers is former CEO and current chairman of the board of directors of BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina; contact him at ed.sellers@bcbssc.com.
Comments