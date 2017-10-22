Happy anniversary, Nick! Look what we’ve done

This month’s fifth anniversary of the opening of the new Nickelodeon Theatre on Main Street provides a great opportunity to celebrate not only the Nick but also how much we’ve been able to accomplish as a city over the past few years.
While these are challenging times for our nation, our cities continue to function as valuable models for how government, in partnership with for-profit and not-for-profit businesses, can accomplish great things. The renovation of the historic Fox Theatre, the impact on the surrounding neighborhood and the explosive growth of the Nickelodeon Theatre is a perfect example of us at our best.
It wasn’t so long ago that our Main Street essentially closed for business at 5 p.m. In the evenings and on weekends, our sidewalks and parking garages sat empty.
Retail and residential development focused almost exclusively on the outskirts of our city, and as a result, many small businesses in our central business district had no choice but to close their doors.
Visionary leaders within city and county government and the private sector saw that things could be different. The formation of City Center Partnership and the opening of the Columbia Museum of Art were important early steps.
In 2005, under the leadership of Mayor Bob Coble, the city worked with the board of the Nickelodeon and the owners of the historic Fox Theatre property to enable the non-profit Columbia Film Society to acquire the building. The city, corporate sponsors such as BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina, foundations such as the Ford Foundation and the Nord Family Foundation and hundreds of private donors all pitched in to help the Nick raise more than $5 million to complete the renovations of the building. In 2012, I was proud to help open the doors to the new theater.
Fast forward to October 2017, and it is like night and day. More than 300,000 moviegoers have visited the Nick since 2012, more than recouping our original investment through their $5.6 million in direct spending.
Mast General Store, a pioneer in the redevelopment of the 1600 block, is now joined by many new neighbors such as Agape, Good Life Cafe, Michael’s Cafe & Catering, Lula Drake, Pilates Bodies by Victoria and Main Street Public House. More than 2,000 residents now call Main Street home, and that number will continue to grow.
When we think big and work together, we can accomplish great things.
As great as the impact has been on the neighborhood, the growth of the Nickelodeon’s programming and community outreach should be commended as well. They’re now able to show more films than ever, hosting impactful community conversations on such important topics as DACA, our city’s civil rights history and community policing.
The Nick’s Indie Grits festival has drawn national attention and international talent to our city. The Indie Grits Labs and Helen Hill Media Education Center have helped spread media literacy through after-school programs at C.A. Johnson High School, W.A. Perry Middle School and others. All of this became possible because of the new home.
Taking a stroll down Main Street continues to be one of my favorite activities as mayor. It gives me the chance to see friends and neighbors, grab something tasty (and healthy) to eat and experience the uniqueness of our city. The vibrant and welcoming nature of our downtown is something I love, and it’s continuing to bring more visitors and new residents to Columbia every day.
The success of the Nickelodeon shows us that, as a community, when we think big and work together, we can accomplish great things. Together, we also can enjoy the great rewards.
Congratulations to the board and staff of the Nickelodeon on all they’ve accomplished over the past five years. Their hard work is exemplary. And thank you to the members and supporters of the Nickelodeon for helping our city grow into a place we’re all proud to call home.
Mr. Benjamin is Columbia’s mayor; contact him at skbenjamin@columbiasc.net.
