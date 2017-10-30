Not guilty yet: But ‘innocent’ looks like a stretch for Quinn

Clockwise from top left: SC Sen John Courson talks to his attorney, Rose Mary Parham, during an Oct 24 bond hearing; Richard Quinn Sr. and attorney Debbie Barbier address the judge at his bond hearing; Rep Rick Quinn sits with his wife, Amy McRae Benck, his parents, Richard Quinn and Ruth LeJeune Quinn, attorney Matthew Richardson and former Rep Tracy Edge during bond court; Solicitor David Pascoe talks with SLED Chief Mark Keel. cindi ross scoppe