Gambling, medical pot and an end to tribalism: House Democrats’ formula for 2018

I have always found the beginning of a new year an exciting time. A time when optimism, promise, and hope rule.
As the beginning of the General Assembly’s legislative session approaches, I find myself reflecting on the power of hope.
I hope South Carolina’s leaders will take this year to focus on and begin the processes needed to solve the major challenges we face as a state.
I hope leaders will be open-minded to new solutions and not repeat the failed positions of the past 20 years, which have left our state unstable and our future uncertain.
Never miss a local story.
I hope leaders will use 2018 as a time to put aside the misinformation and tribalism that have marked our politics, and embrace solutions that address the problems of our state, while building for the future.
__________
More challenges facing the 2018 Legislature
4 changes the Legislature needs to make after the $9 billion nuclear debacle
Why do we let our government keep these secrets from us?
USC just showed us how to deal with Confederate monuments
Still want to run government like a business? That’s insane
It’s not just Richard Quinn: the problem with legislators’ second jobs
__________
South Carolinians are tired of partisan politics aimed merely at getting individuals elected. They are tired of a ruling class of lawmakers who don’t seem to care about the problems they face every day.
The people of our state deserve elected officials who will listen to their concerns and craft public policy that is centered on doing what is right for all South Carolinians. They deserve new, innovative solutions to recurring problems.
Why has the General Assembly refused to expand gambling options or allow marijuana to be prescribed for certain medical conditions?
Both proposals are broadly popular, and both would bring in millions of dollars in new tax revenue, which our schools and roads badly need.
Both proposals are broadly popular, and both would bring in millions of dollars in new tax revenue, which our schools and roads badly need.
Yet, the politicians who come to Columbia every year have blocked both proposals. This old way of thinking is wrong-headed and holds South Carolina back.
Trust is a two-way street. If the people of South Carolina are to trust their state leaders, then it is time for elected leaders to trust the people. On issue after issue, current leadership in South Carolina has failed.
I believe we must hold powerful utility companies accountable, while responsibly protecting and preparing for our future energy needs. I believe it is time we provide real solutions to the funding inequities in our public education system. I believe it is time we provide accessible and affordable health-care options for all South Carolinians, while spurring economic development that creates good-paying jobs in all parts of the state.
We can kick the can further down the road, and keep the status quo that got us into this mess, or we can take bold action, and support solutions with a comprehensive vision for the future.
We need a truly comprehensive infrastructure plan that does more than Band-aid our problems, and instead looks to connect our cities with high-speed rail and expand internet access, especially in rural communities. We need a system of education and job training that gives individuals the skills they need to prosper in the 21st century. And we need a reformed tax code that works for small businesses and middle-class families. Success for the working and middle class means more than just offering tax cuts to the biggest corporations.
I will fight for new, bold laws such as cutting state income taxes for working South Carolinians. This is real tax reform: writing a tax code that helps folks living in Newberry or Cheraw, rather than just the few wealthy elites who live in places like Trump Tower.
However, cutting taxes for South Carolina’s families requires bringing in new revenue from such changes as regulating medical marijuana, expanding gambling options and overhauling the state’s outdated tax laws.
The challenges we face are numerous and complex, and they present a clear choice: We can kick the can further down the road, and keep the status quo that got us into this mess, or we can take bold action, and support solutions with a comprehensive vision for the future.
House Democrats are ready to lead on issues that put the people of our state first. Let’s make 2018 the year our leaders began to lead in South Carolina.
Mr. Rutherford is the House Democratic leader; contact him at trutherford.dem@ gmail.com.
Comments