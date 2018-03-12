Editorials from across South Carolina: Freedom of Information Act, Daylight Savings Time, personhood bill

Freedom of Information
Although hardly perfect, the (Freedom of Information) act, which was strengthened by the Legislature and signed into law last year by Gov. Henry McMaster, gives the public a flashlight to shine on areas where public bodies try to maintain darkness.…
You have questions, such as why the school superintendent was dismissed by the school board. You have the right to answers because his or her personnel file is considered public record.
You are entitled to the details of the city or county manager’s contract, to include all perks and benefits.
Never miss a local story.
You want to see email exchanges among public officials pertaining to the dismissal of a public employee? You’re entitled to see these, with few limitations.
How much are your appointed officials being paid? If they earn $50,000 or more per year, it’s public record.
Why was your daughter’s teacher fired? Again, the personnel file is public record.
How much did the council spend when on a retreat at the coast? File a Freedom of Information request for their expenses. It’s your right to know.
Greenwood
Daylight Savings
“Springing forward” became a way of life in the United States during the energy crises of the 1970s. The idea was daylight-saving time would save energy and reduce reliance on oil imported from unfriendly nations in the Middle East because people returning home from work would not have to turn on their lights until sunset one hour later than standard time.…
But there are moves to change that. Already people living in Arizona, Hawaii and the U.S. territories do not change their clocks.
And South Carolina lawmakers are considering abandoning the time change also. The state Senate on Wednesday voted to study the issue.
Sen. Harvey Peeler, R-Cherokee, said he is not partial to daylight time or standard time. But he wants one or the other. No switching time twice a year.
According to a report by The State newspaper of Columbia, a proposal by Peeler was widely praised on the floor of the Senate. But Peeler himself offered the caveat.
The change would only make sense if other states in proximity do the same. Otherwise, abandoning daylight-saving time would effectively put South Carolina in a different time zone between March and November.
Count us among those believing that the twice-yearly time change still has a useful purpose and is far less a headache for individuals than would be figuring out what time it is in different states based not only on their time zones but whether their elected leaders decided to adopt standard time or daylight time year-round.
Orangeburg
Personhood bill
At a time when South Carolina legislators should be focusing on measures that will improve the lives of the state’s residents, such as education and business development measures, up pops the deeply divisive debate about “personhood.”
Last week, the Senate Judiciary Committee voted 12-9 to approve a bill that would effectively outlaw abortion in the state. The committee spent about two hours debating the bill before voting along party lines. Sen. Sandy Senn, a Republican from Charleston, believes the bill is unconstitutional and abstained from voting.
The Personhood Act defines life as starting at conception. Only two states, Kansas and Missouri, have passed similar laws.…
While state officials are well meaning in their mission to protect the unborn, perhaps they should consider funding more programs that prevent unwanted pregnancies.
The panel passed an amendment to grant protections for a mother whose life is in danger. But it does not include exceptions for cases of rape or incest, which seems short-sighted and cruel.
And let’s face it. If a woman wants to have an abortion and can’t get one in this state, she will go to a neighboring state that allows the procedures.
But in an election year, debates like this serve as a reminder to voters that candidates share their values. Similar measures have been introduced in previous years and have gone nowhere. This effort isn’t likely to pass either.
Comments