Editorials from across South Carolina: open government, secret spending, youth engagement

Greenville attorney James Carpenter has filed more than 100 lawsuits against local and state agencies on behalf of clients who believe there has been a violation of state law.
When Carpenter receives a complaint, one of his first steps is to request information through the state’s Freedom of Information Act, which gives citizens the right to request access to government records. South Carolina’s law was strengthened last year to reduce the amount of time government agencies have to respond to such requests -- from 15 to 10 days.
But FOIA laws don’t necessarily mean that getting the information is easy. Sometimes requests are met with a brick wall. And that’s where lawyers like Carpenter come in, though you don’t need an attorney to file a FOIA request.…
A free press is one of the hallmarks of a democracy. Newspapers in particular rely on public documents to inform readers about how government agencies operate. Such information has been used to expose government waste and corruption, which breeds public mistrust.
Readers often tell us that information uncovered from FOIA requests is what they expect from local and national newspapers. And when public officials try to do their business in secret, there’s usually a reason. As US Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeise wrote in 1914, “Sunlight is said to be the best of disinfectants.”
You can access the South Carolina Press Association’s citizen’s guide to open records law at scpress.org/citizen/index.html.
Secret spending
H. 3931, has the potential to keep dark that which should be in the light. If the bill is approved, nonprofits that receive public dollars would not have be accountable to the public regarding how the money was spent.…
Think of the number of nonprofits that receive public dollars. Volunteer fire departments receive taxpayer dollars for various purposes and purchases. So do chambers of commerce, museums, community theaters, economic development bodies and even private schools.
When it comes to taxpayer dollars, transparency is the best policy, and it’s a policy that ought to fully apply to nonprofits receiving public funds. Really, there are but a couple of options here:
1. Lawmakers can amend H. 3931 to ensure there is no way for nonprofits to secret away how the public dollars it receives are expended.
2. Nonprofits receive absolutely no public dollars, meaning they will have to rely solely on the philanthropic giving of others.
The second option is unrealistic. Without accommodations and hospitality tax dollars, many nonprofits would have a difficult time keeping their doors open.
The best bet would be for lawmakers to cease allowing tinting to be applied to what should be an otherwise clear window into how public business is conducted.
Youth engagement
Much is made today of the lack of involvement by people in their communities, the failure to be aware of issues directly affecting their lives. For many, social media as an unreliable source is their only connection with information.
Young people are a particular focus of concern regarding engagement in civic matters, though in fairness worry about young people and their futures is as old as humankind.…
Students are due credit for not remaining silent on the issue of violence in schools. But whether their movement can have real impact depends on their efforts being co-opted by others including elected officials, political parties, community leaders, churches, civic organizations – and parents.
Yet even if the efforts fizzle as trending social media moves on and the national spotlight fades, the involvement of young people in making their voices heard is a positive. After all, they are the leaders of the coming years.
