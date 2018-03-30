We all need more and better-paid SC judges and staff. Here’s why.

As our children learn in school, the South Carolina Constitution establishes three coequal branches of government: legislative, executive and judicial. Each branch plays a different role in our system of checks and balances.
The judicial branch’s primary role is upholding the rule of law, which guarantees that we all play by the same rules and are treated the same way. In other words, our courts ensure that we are “a government of laws and not of men,” as John Adams famously said.
Like the two other branches, the judiciary requires money to fulfill its role. Judges have to be paid, and so do their law clerks. Clerks of courts have to run offices that manage dockets. Court reporters must transcribe proceedings. And our courts are in the process of implementing a new electronic filing system.
Our courts have lacked the funding they need for years to uphold the rule of law as well as we should expect and deserve. Sadly it doesn’t appear that this year will be any better, based on the budget that is working its way through the General Assembly.
Never miss a local story.
On a per capita basis, South Carolina spends just more than $15 per person on its courts. Meanwhile, North Carolina spends more than $50. Tennessee and Alabama both spend more than $20. And Georgia, which is also near the bottom in per capita funding in the Southeast, spends more than $18.
__________
Raises for SC employees unlikely, but judges want a 20% pay hike
I can’t afford the best and neither can you. We need ‘good enough’ in government too
If the governor picks his running mate, judges should get paid more. Right?
__________
Last year, less than 3 percent of the state budget went to the judicial department — basically unchanged from two decades ago.
Little wonder, then, that salaries suffer. In his most recent State of the Judiciary address, Chief Justice Don Beatty said that once rising costs such as insurance and retirement are included, judges haven’t received a substantial pay increase since 1995. Judicial salaries in South Carolina are among the lowest in the Southeast, more than $25,000 below salaries in some states.
One clerk of court recently observed that the county has had to cancel hearings in civil cases because there are not enough court reporters and those court reporters it does have must be assigned first to criminal cases.
Almost 40,000 more civil and criminal cases are filed per year now than two decades ago.
The lack of funding for our courts slows the resolution of cases, and as a former British prime minister once observed, “justice delayed is justice denied.” Almost 40,000 more civil and criminal cases are filed per year now than two decades ago. Not surprisingly, more than 40,000 more cases are pending at the end of a year now than 20 years ago. To combat this rising caseload, the Legislature has added a total of six Circuit Court judges — hardly enough to handle the growing caseload. Put simply, we need more judges.
And it’s not just more judges. We need good judges — judges who know the law and have experience in it. We need our sharpest legal minds to sit on the bench, because how the law develops impacts everyone. Thus, we all have an interest in ensuring that our best lawyers become judges. A major part of getting good judges is paying them enough that the sacrifice of leaving private practice isn't quite as burdensome.
But even good and more judges aren’t enough. Those judges need law clerks. And they need staff for the clerks’ offices. And they need court reporters. All of these people play critical roles for courts to function efficiently.
This all takes money. Money for our courts must come from the Legislature one of our courts’ co-equal branches of government.
Right now, the Legislature shows no interest in increasing judicial funding. South Carolinians must therefore let their representatives and senators know that funding our courts must be a priority. Perhaps then the Legislature will give the third branch of government the money it needs to serve our state even more effectively.
Mr. Lambert is a Columbia attorney; contact him at glambert@mcnair.net.
Comments