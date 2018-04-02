SC Editorials: school resource officers, medical marijuana, newsprint tariffs

Medical marijuana
The topic is nearly as polarizing as, say, abortion. It elicits strong reactions and little middle-of-the-road views, but it is one that our legislators are currently debating.
To some, the issue is less about providing a legitimate means of relief for those suffering severe medical conditions and more about simply legalizing pot. To others, however, the issue wholly centers on providing relief to cancer patients, those suffering with multiple sclerosis, PTSD and others conditions.
Admittedly, this is a difficult issue our lawmakers are facing. They don’t want to be viewed as opening Pandora’s Box to widespread use and abuse of a drug that essentially remains illegal. True, many states have already adopted laws that allow for the use of medical marijuana, but legitimate concerns need addressed before South Carolina follows suit — if, in fact, it does.
Lawmakers cannot simply give the OK for marijuana fields to crop up and dispensaries to wind up on every corner like so many CVS and Walgreen stores. Obviously, strict regulations would be needed with regard to growth, distribution, tracking, processing and prescription writing.
Few would or could argue those points, but the fact that establishing South Carolina as a medical marijuana state would require delving into new territories in terms of laws, regulations and oversight should not be reason enough to abandon the possibility.…
(M)edical marijuana cannot and should not simply languish in hollow halls of the Statehouse.
School safety
(M)ost experts agree that the presence of school resource officers goes a long way in helping to secure our schools. Since the Parkland shooting, there has been much debate about everything from arming teachers to installing metal detectors at school entrances.
Beefing up the ranks of school resource officers seems like the most sensible approach. In January, Gov. Henry McMaster asked lawmakers to budget $5 million to help some of the state’s poorer school districts fund resource officers. So far, the money hasn’t been included in the state’s proposed budget.
After the Parkland shooting, McMaster again asked lawmakers to approve funding officers at every school no matter the cost.
McMaster, who blasted students who chose to walk out of class on March 14 in observance of National School Walkout Day, shouldn’t abandon his push. He and other politicians have talked about school safety measures for years. Now is the time for action.…
Lawmakers are proposing an $8 billion budget. Surely, they can find at least $5 million to begin the process of giving school districts the resources to hire more officers. This is a chance for McMaster and other state leaders to show leadership. Many have chastised students for speaking out about tighter gun control measures. In turn, the students are seeking to hold them accountable.
In a recent guest editorial, Anderson District 4 school superintendent Joanne Avery said school resource officers “contribute greatly to the school setting.” They not only protect students and employees, “their presence has been shown to be a deterrent to school violence,” she wrote.
Hiring more officers certainly isn’t a cure-all. But it will show students and parents that lawmakers are making a serious attempt to address violence in schools.
Newspaper tariffs
(A) paper mill — North Pacific Paper Company (NORPAC) — in Washington State is attempting to get behind federal trade and tariff laws to make newspaper about 50 percent more expensive. The mill has complained to the U.S. Department of Commerce and the International Trade Commission about international competition. Newspaper printing costs will skyrocket.
This will have an effect on everything from staffing, space and of course, the reader.
Nearly all newspaper companies are supplied by Canadian suppliers due to the use of hydroelectric power and shipping costs. Most U.S. paper mills have shut down and if the Canadian suppliers shut down because of the tariffs, the U.S. mills could not supply newspapers with the paper they need.
