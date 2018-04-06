50 years after King assassination, have we learned anything?

My senior year in high school had all the normal rituals. But what I remember most aren’t those rituals but the fateful events that accompanied them: My senior prom coincided with the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King. I saw Robert Kennedy shot on live television when I came home from my graduation celebration.
Yes, I came of age a half-century ago, in the pivotal year 1968, and the tragedies that rocked our nation taught me that life would not always mirror the Mayberry existence I had experienced in a small North Carolina town. I would want to take sides on issues; I would have to learn to synthesize events and philosophies and put my attitudes and ideas in perspective.
I was coming into adulthood in an America that was rife with tension and controversy, but also an America in which people expressed their opinions freely and were encouraged to find goodness in people whenever they could.
The decades between 1968 and 2018 brought me and others my age a cavalcade of jarring events and challenging philosophies that shaped our ideologies. We were the summer of love. We were also the ones who heard the news that the boy who sat across from us in world history class in high school had just been killed in Vietnam.
Most of us adjusted to the cacophony of life in the late 1960s and early 1970s, and we learned how to enter adulthood in an era of violent assassinations, riots in the streets of our cities, opposition to an unpopular war, political scandal and many more challenges that our nation offered us — just as generations before us had done in their own times, although perhaps not as loudly as we did.
The key was that most of us accomplished this without developing acrimony, fear, hatred and suspicion of those different from us.
We were fortunate to have leaders who inspired us to be good and do good. We were lucky to elect candidates who encouraged cooperation and respect, who were voices of conciliatory attitudes. The pervading idea was that we should be able to just get along and thrive as a nation, finding reasonable resolutions to our differences. This might sound like a utopian fantasy, but compared to today’s acrimonious panorama, it came close to approaching utopian ideals.
When I moved to South Carolina in the early 1980s, I was thrilled as a public school teacher to see this kind of positive vision, to be living in a state where there was such reverence for public education, and a governor like Dick Riley who pushed it as his primary agenda. I was also impressed with the Legislature that helped make educational reform a reality for children in South Carolina. This is the type of determined, positive thinking that I long to see now in our state.
With the gubernatorial race heating up, I am looking for candidates whose ideas and attitudes fall into a positive realm — bucking the national trend of promoting fear and loathing. Some of our candidates spend far too much time promoting their own fierceness, as one candidate does, for example, with the disquieting metaphor of a buzz saw to eliminate opponents. Candidates fill the airwaves with what they are against, rather than what they are for.
I want to hear positive, realistic ideas that will move our state forward — not lists of enemies our candidates are going to vanquish.
Fifty years ago this month, Sen. Kennedy delivered a speech in which he warned that, “Too often we honor swagger and bluster and the wielders of force; too often we excuse those who are willing to build their own lives on the shattered dreams of others.”
Today those words seem chillingly prescient.
Today, we need leaders with substance and compassion, not swagger and bluster. We need leaders of vision, leaders who don’t shatter our dreams but guide us in transforming our common dreams into reality.
Ms. Beasley is a Columbia educator; contact her at sherrymbb@outlook.com.
Comments