Editorials from across South Carolina: distracted driving, governor’s race

Distracted driving
(Sixty) of South Carolina’s highway deaths a year ago can be directly attributed to distracted driving. AAA Carolinas believes the number is actually a lot higher as many drivers do not readily admit to distracted driving, such as texting, at the time of the crash.…
Contrary to what some drivers may think, hands-free, handheld and in-vehicle technologies are not distraction-free, even if a driver’s eyes are on the road and their hands are on the wheel. The latest AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety research found that:
▪ Drivers who text when behind the wheel more than double their odds of being involved in a crash.
▪ Drivers who talk on a cell phone (either hands-free or handheld) when behind the wheel may elevate their odds of being involved in a crash.
▪ Drivers who use in-vehicle technologies, like voice-based and touch screen features, can be distracted for more than 40 seconds when completing tasks like programming navigation or sending a text message.
▪ Removing eyes from the road for just two seconds doubles the risk for a crash, according to previous research.…
In South Carolina, texting while driving is illegal. But being cited and fined may be the least of the problems associated with the practice.
More than 37,000 people were killed in crashes on U.S. roadways in 2016, NHTSA numbers show. That should tell everyone how dangerous the roads are – and how important it is not be distracted in any way from getting to your destination without harming yourself and others.
Orangeburg
Governor’s race
Rather than focusing on issues, some candidates (for governor) can’t stop talking about President Donald Trump in their push for voters.
Last week, Democratic candidate Marguerite Willis came out swinging, calling President Donald Trump “a horrible racist” in an online ad. Willis made the claim six times in the 30-second ad. She went on to accuse the president of being sexist and called him the “worst kind of racist, which is a racist that pretends he isn’t a racist.”
Such rhetoric has no place in such an important contest. It only serves to further divide the electorate.
South Carolina voters deserve better. Voters want to know where the candidates stand on the issues and what they will do once elected.…
Here’s our plea to the candidates: keep it classy and make the campaign about the issues. Show us what you’re going to do, if elected. In other words, earn our votes and squash the mudslinging.
