As a Lexington County Republican, I’m disgusted by legislators’ failure on schools

How do you like it that the General Assembly has made clear that it will fail to fully fund public education again in the fourth year since the S.C. Supreme Court ruled in favor of the plaintiffs of the Abbeville school adequacy lawsuit?
How do you like it that less than two months after another school shooting, this same Legislature declined to include a single penny toward ensuring that every public school in this state has a school resource officer?
And how do you like it that across this state another generation of students is receiving a minimally adequate education due to the failure of leadership in both chambers of the Legislature?
On Nov. 12, 2014, the Supreme Court of South Carolina ruled that the state had failed to provide a minimally adequate education in the plaintiff districts of the landmark Abbeville v. South Carolina lawsuit. The most significant court ruling involving public education in South Carolina since Briggs v. Elliott made it clear that significant reforms had to be made to how public schools are funded in our state. Yet only incremental changes have been made to school funding, with the heavy lifting to come in the future.
Unfortunately, the justices are chosen by the Legislature, and that Legislature is adverse to heavy lifting. So the Legislature only needed to wait until it had assembled a favorable collection of justices. Thus, this past fall a reconstituted Supreme Court dismissed the Abbeville lawsuit on dubious grounds and excused the Legislature from having to act upon the 2014 ruling. This has led to yet another spring in which state law will be ignored and public schools will not be fully funded.
Public education is to state government what national security is the federal government: its most essential duty. Equity and efficiency in the funding of public schools is not a political issue. It’s not a partisan issue that only Democrats are concerned with. For example, the Lexington County GOP included a call to fully fund public education in its 2018 legislative action message.
This question of fully funding public education is a moral issue that impacts our entire society, regardless of geographic location or socioeconomic status. To continue to fail to take on this most pressing of tasks is not a sign of incompetence. It is not a sign of inefficient governance. It is immoral. And it is preventing our children from enjoying the blessings of liberty and freedom from the fear wrought by poverty.
Robert Kennedy once said: “Lack of education, old age, bad health or discrimination — these are causes of poverty, and the way to attack it is to go to the root.”
To refuse to fully fund pubic education is a dereliction of Legislature’s duty to the people of this state.
If we are serious about addressing poverty in this state, then we must begin at its root: the failure of our Legislature to fully fund our schools. All parents, students, administrators, principals and teachers should demand action from their elected officials no matter their district or ZIP code. Our Legislature has been delaying significant, meaningful and lasting reform for years.
Bold, decisive, innovative action is necessary and has to happen now. We cannot allow another generation of young people to slip through the cracks due to the Legislature’s failure to act.
Martin Luther King Jr. said: “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”
Our Legislature must stop hiding behind furlough weeks, crossover deadlines, chicken-house debates and sine die. These are man-made obstructions to justice and can be changed to address the injustice of failing to fully fund public education. To refuse to act, and act decisively, to fully fund pubic education is tantamount to a dereliction of Legislature’s duty to the people of this state.
Mr. Burgess teaches social studies at River Bluff High School and vice chairman of the Lexington County Republican Party; contact him at mburgess3@sc.rr.com.
