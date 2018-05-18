Molly Spearman has no business taking over these school districts

Our imperial state superintendent of education strikes again: Molly Spearman has taken over two more school districts, stripping the duly elected school boards of their power and placing herself as the super-school board. This is un-American.
Once again, black citizens have been stripped of the right to select their own school board members and replace them if they are dissatisfied with their performance.
Elected officials should be removed by outsiders if they are incapacitated, charged with a felony or some other grievous crime; otherwise they should remain in office. The General Assembly should not have created a system that allows otherwise.
I predict that the students in these takeover districts will be no better off academically, and the districts no better off financially, under Molly Spearman’s authority.
As a Republican, I am disappointed in my party’s disregard for local representation.
__________
__________
Recall that Ms. Spearman worked for Superintendent Inez Tenenbaum during the first takeover of the Allendale schools, which failed. There was no significant increase in student achievement, but there was a substantial amount of money put into that system, hiring consultants and traditional educators to work in Allendale. Like Ms. Tenenbaum before her, Ms. Spearman is hiring her handpicked district superintendents along with other high-paid personnel loyal to her. These school people are not loyal to the citizens in those districts.
Meanwhile, the General Assembly has declared that the state has remedied its problem of under-educating students from rural districts that are primarily black; the remedy certainly has been no cure. Isn’t it ironic that after the Supreme Court dismissed the Abbeville v. South Carolina school adequacy case, Superintendent Spearman, with the blessing of the General Assembly, is accelerating the pace at which she is taking over school districts that have been under-resourced historically?
In fact, two of the districts she has taken over — Allendale and Florence 4 —are among the state’s poorest and were part of the now-dismissed lawsuit.
The problem is a system of public education that was never designed to educate the majority of students.
Spearman continues to scapegoat trustees, parents, administrators, teachers and students for what is happening in these districts in order to strip their elected school board members of power.
However, the problem is a system of public education that was never designed to educate the majority of students, but rather to ensure that the masses will be good followers, complicit in their own academic demise and social domination. Black students are screened out of high-quality curriculum through testing instruments that more accurately reflect their racial and socioeconomic status than their academic potential. So there are no viable honors, AP or IB programs where there is not a large number of white students.
Nevertheless, Spearman calls for small districts to be absorbed by larger districts, where black students will be no better off academically and the state will be no better off financially.
How many more school districts will the superintendent take over, stripping the school board members of their authority and appointing herself as the super school board? How much longer will the General Assembly facilitate and promote this situation?
Dr. Burgess is secretary of the Anderson County Board of Education. He lost to Molly Spearman in the 2014 Republican primary for state education superintendent. Contact him at drb.burgessgroup@bellsouth.net.
