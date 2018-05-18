Blame ‘our spineless Legislature’ for deadly conditions in SC prisons

There’s an old saw that apparently still has relevance, and USC Coach Boom would likely agree: “It seems every citizen of South Carolina is endowed at birth with absolute certainty they could coach the Gamecock football team and run South Carolina’s prisons more efficiently and effectively than anyone ever before … ever.”
I was reminded of this when I read the letter about the Lee County prison riot, “If inmates are bored, why not bring back chain gangs?”
The image of gangs of hardened convicts shackled together under armed guard, doing manual road repair, may have a certain mythical appeal, but it doesn’t work that way in real life.
Long-term serious offenders — who are indeed bored and have little to do — are kept inside the barbed wire and double fences for good reason. They are not suitable or safe for assignment outside the fences.
The litter crews seen along the highways are carefully screened non-violent offenders who are nearing parole eligibility or completion of their sentence. Although giving prisoners something to do to keep them busy is a smart idea, it would be completely irresponsible to assign the axe murderers, serial rapists, dedicated gang members et al., where they could become a threat to public safety.
So why are prisoners bored? And how is it that prisons have become so understaffed and dangerous for both offenders and workers? And why can’t the prisons hire enough trustworthy people willing to do the difficult and dangerous work inside? And why are drugs and cellphones as plentiful inside as they are out? And how did the heavy-duty institutions become gangland killing fields?
The general deterioration of society is much to blame, but no small measure of direct responsibility for the terrifying conditions belongs to our spineless Legislature.
I recently concluded a one-year tour of duty with the S.C. Probation, Parole and Pardon Board and cannot count the number of parole applicants who, when asked why they weren’t doing anything more than mopping floors or picking up trash, said they had been on waiting lists for months to get a meaningful job or enrolled in an education program.
Many prisons stay in a lock-down for long periods simply because there is not enough security staff to safely allow non-essential inmate movement. That has led to extreme boredom at its worst, and the results have been tragic.
When the recession forced the Legislature to make crippling budget cuts throughout state government some years ago, they got themselves off the hot seat by using a meat cleaver on state agency resources. Across-the-board reductions were ordered, with little thought given to which services were essential and how they would be affected by the cuts.
In the prisons, productive work opportunities, academic and vocational training, mental-health treatment, contraband control and operating safety were severely compromised. And the rest of the story is now a matter of record.
As for bringing back chain gangs, the Corrections Department couldn’t hire the staff or buy the picks and shovels… even if it was a good idea.
Mr. Martin retired as a regional director after 30 years with the S.C. Corrections Department and since has worked as a facility auditor and prison-litigation specialist; contact him at gnmartin3@sc.rr.com..
