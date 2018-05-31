Your children’s hospital is changing lives, and we couldn’t do it without you

Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital began 35 years ago as a single floor with fewer than 10 pediatric physicians who had specialized expertise. Today we have more than 10 times that many physicians, encompassing more than 30 pediatric specialties. We couldn’t have done it without the ongoing support of the Midlands community.
Because of your support, we now have the state’s first free-standing children’s hospital and have been recognized nationally this year as a children’s hospital of the month by the National Quality Consortium for our quality-care accomplishments.
In 2005, you cared enough about our community’s children to support a capital campaign to renovate and expand 7 Medical Park, transforming it into a free-standing children’s hospital. Hundreds of donors and community supporters provided millions of dollars to make this dream a reality. We wouldn’t be where we are without your generous contributions and belief in us. I’d like to thank you all for that.
In May 2008, we moved into a 150,000-square-foot, six-story building that provides an environment that enhances healing and offers comfort while lifting spirits. Our pediatric-friendly space brought pediatric subspecialties and services under one roof, to make care as convenient as possible for the children and families we serve.
We have been a leader in the state in providing such innovative services as a pediatric antimicrobial stewardship program to reduce antibiotic resistance and palliative care to address quality of life in chronic disease, while providing the Midlands’ only pediatric trauma service, emergency department, clinical trials for a myriad of diseases and intensive care for neonates and children of all ages.
While this tremendous growth has allowed Children’s Hospital to meet the needs of our growing community, it also has allowed us to meet health crises such as the recent flu epidemic and tragedies such as the February train accident. Our evolving expertise has allowed us to provide the best care locally, and soon we will open the state’s first pediatric inpatient rehabilitation unit. This unit will allow children to remain in South Carolina and not have to travel outside our state when they suffer from traumatic brain injuries, strokes or accidents.
Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital — your Children’s Hospital — has served hundreds of thousands of children during our first 35 years, and we hope to continue that legacy. Currently, we are providing more than 155,000 patient visits each year. We are committed every day to becoming more involved in our community’s life around health and education.
As we move forward, our challenge is to provide the best medical care locally in an environment that is undergoing radical, rapid transformation. We’re establishing satellite clinics throughout our region so families won’t have to travel as far to receive subspecialty care, and incorporating the use of telemedicine to reach out beyond our walls.
We have a strong legacy of community involvement, and we’re taking steps to be more involved in children’s advocacy and overall health. We are expanding our mission of addressing the socioeconomic determinants that affect 60 percent of children’s health outcomes. For example, a new medical-legal partnership with the USC School of Law, CHAMPS, will address such problems as mold in children’s homes, denial of health services and Medicaid and SSI eligibility.
It is important that we continue to work together to ensure that our community’s children can lead healthy lives. I hope that you are proud of your Children’s Hospital and that we have lived up to your expectations in our first 35 years. We consider it an honor and privilege to be entrusted to take care of someone’s child. We will continue to live by that mantra and that mission as we seek to provide the very best care for our next 35 years.
Dr. Taylor is chairman of the pediatrics department at the USC School of Medicine and senior medical director of Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital; contact him at Caughman.Taylor@uscmed.sc.edu.
