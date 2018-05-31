I set out to educate them about climate change. Instead, they educated me

I was recently invited to give a talk about global warming to a senior living community near the university where I work. Knowing that the discussion could turn political, I decided to play it straight. By the curve, actually — taking along copies of the graph that is the starting point for the entire global warming debate, showing the trend of atmospheric carbon dioxide through time.
I began by explaining that this was a remarkable graph — the greatest graph on earth — because atmospheric chemist Charles Keeling began measuring carbon dioxide levels in 1957 at the Mauna Loa Observatory in Hawaii. Previous work showed that local carbon dioxide levels varied in predictable patterns, but the global trend was unknown. The measurements continue today, producing a rare, long-term record of atmospheric change.
The Keeling Curve was to be a launch point for a lecture on carbon dioxide as a greenhouse gas, as a reactant in photosynthesis and as a product of combustion.
But a woman down front immediately wanted to know why the line went “up and down” like a heartbeat. So I ran at it from that perspective, explaining that the up and down was actually the seasonal signature of plants: carbon dioxide goes down when plants are active and then goes up when plants are dormant.
I then explained how every molecule of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere has the potential to absorb heat radiating back into space from the earth’s surface. And I listed all the human processes causing a net transfer of carbon into the atmosphere: burning fossil fuels,destroying forests, draining wetlands, warming soils.
I talked how valuable it was to have such a long-term record of direct carbon dioxide measurement, how Keeling had no idea what trend he would find when he started the measurements in 1957 and how the trend was and is relentlessly up.
But a fellow in the back of the room said that my “long-term” data looked to him more short-term. And then he wanted me to explain why carbon dioxide and climate variations over millions of years occurred in the absence of humans. I had a few answers but not very solid ones.
My plan was to end with a few comments about fossil fuels, but these energized septuagenarians wanted more of the graph. The same woman down front wanted to know the consequences if the curve flattened and then started to trend downward. I managed a lot of arm waving about the potential self-healing ability of the earth and the wonders of ocean chemistry. In fact, I had never contemplated such a scenario.
Instead of concern, there was laughter, as this was a future disaster no one in the room would witness.
They then got me talking about sea level rise, and again the issue of time figured in ways not predicted. I used a real estimate of annual sea level rise along the S.C. coast and then multiplied it by 50 years to generate a distance I thought would be concerning. Instead of concern, there was laughter as this was a future disaster no one in the room would witness.
My talk ended and everyone left for lunch. Everyone except the guy who asked about historical carbon dioxide levels, who introduced himself as a retired chemical engineer. He admitted skepticism about the connection between carbon dioxide and global warming, and then as he traced the line on the graph, asked why global temperatures were not going up in parallel with the carbon dioxide line. He already knew the answer, and we both agreed that global temperature is a difficult measurement.
It is three days later, and I have a copy of the Keeling Curve taped to my office wall. Although it is the same graph I downloaded earlier, it is now changed. It represents more but at the same time means less. My eyes move to the end of the curve, and I can’t help wonder if subsequent data points will fit the trend. Or, will the trend steepen? Flatten? Decrease?
Only time will tell if the increasing carbon dioxide narrative will continue. Considering the potential impacts on climate and thus our lives, we should be regularly inspecting what is surely the greatest graph on earth.
Dr. Luken is associate provost of graduate studies at Coastal Carolina University; contact him at joluken@coastal.edu.
