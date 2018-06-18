Editorials from across South Carolina: McMaster-Warren runoff, Read to Succeed

Gubernatorial runoff
In the end, having the backing of President Donald Trump wasn’t enough to save incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster from a runoff.…
The crowded Republican primary field made it difficult for McMaster to win outright, a fact that worked to (John) Warren’s advantage. A late push of campaign ads might have helped Warren edge out third-place finisher Catherine Templeton. And Templeton’s controversial television ad, where she pretended to shoot a rattlesnake, likely backfired.…
Warren will have his work cut out for him in the next two weeks. In a speech to supporters Tuesday, he challenged McMaster to “come out of hiding” and face him in three debates, saying he wants the governor to answer tough questions about what he plans to do if re-elected.
McMaster, who skipped several debates leading up to the primary, shouldn’t assume he is a shoo-in against a well-financed Warren. It’s likely that the contest will get ugly, and Warren should prepare himself for incoming fire from both McMaster and Trump.
As expected, far fewer voters cast Democratic ballots in the primary. Columbia attorney James Smith won enough votes to win the primary outright, besting Greenville native and Florence attorney Marguerite Willis, and Phil Noble, a technology consultant from Charleston.…
Brace yourselves. Candidates in several key races will be campaigning hard to get you to return to the polls and cast your vote for them. The good news: There will be fewer contenders to sort through.
The state’s Read to Succeed Act seems to emphasize a common-sense approach to education in that it mandated districts hold back third-graders who land in the low end of scoring on the SC READY standardized tests. Reading is key, it’s essential to continued education. That is to say, it’s essential to continued successful education.
But districts have some flexibility, and that’s mostly understandable. After all, shouldn’t the ones at the local level be better equipped to assess students than by merely applying a set metric? We get that. We just hope students don’t get shuffled off to the next grade when they’re obviously ill-prepared. All too often, public education is treated too much like a business and not what its intended purpose is or was.
Oh. So which way is the thumb pointing? Guess we’ll go with mostly up.
