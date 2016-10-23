The State’s Best 2016 winners

The State’s Best is an unscientific sampling based on the subjective polling of The State’s readers.
The State’s Best Entertainment
Best Annual Community Event | S.C. State Fair
Best Art Gallery | Columbia Museum of Art
Best Children’s Entertainment | EdVenture Children’s Museum
Best Golf Course | Country Club of Lexington
Best Guided Tour | The Spirit of Lake Murray
Best Live Music | Colonial Life Arena
Best Museum | South Carolina State Museum
Best Place for a Child’s Birthday Party | Riverbanks Zoo
Best Place to Take Out-of-Towners | Riverbanks Zoo
Best Stage Theater | Koger Center for the Arts
The State’s Best Food and Drink
Best-All-Around Restaurant | Blue Marlin
Best Bakery | Tiffany’s Bakery & Eatery
Best Bang for the Buck | Lizard’s Thicket
Best Bar | Liberty Tap Room and Grill
Best Barbecue | Shealy’s BBQ
Best Bartender | Joshua Streetman, Motor Supply
Best Beer List | Old Mill Brewpub
Best Biscuit | Biscuit House
Best Breakfast | Eggs Up Grill
Best Brewery | River Rat Brewery
Best Brunch | Cafe Strudel
Best Burger | Pawley’s Front Porch
Best Burrito | San Jose
Best Business Lunch | California Dreaming
Best Candy Shop | The Peanut Man Candy and Nut Co.
Best Caterer | Shealy’s BBQ
Best Cheesesteak | The Kingsman Restaurant
Best Chicken | Zesto of West Columbia
Best Chinese Food | Miyo’s
Best Coffee | The Wired Goat
Best Craft Beer | Craft and Draft
Best Deli | Groucho’s Deli
Best Dessert | Nonnah’s
Best Distillery | Copper Horse Distilling
Best Draft Beer | Craft and Draft
Best Restaurant for Family Dining with Kids | Flight Deck Restaurant
Best Fast Food Restaurant | Rush’s
Best Fine Dining Restaurant | Ristorante Divino
Best First Date Restaurant | Al’s Upstairs
Best Food Truck | 2 Fat 2 Fly
Best French Restaurant | Crepes et Croissants
Best Greek Restaurant | Zorba’s
Best Happy Hour | Old Mill Brewpub
Best Hot Dog | Sandy’s Famous Hot Dogs
Best Ice Cream | Zesto of West Columbia
Best Indian Restaurant | 2 Gingers
Best Italian Restaurant | Alodia’s Cucina Italiana
Best Japanese Restaurant | Miyabi Japanese Steak & Seafood House
Best Korean Restaurant | Blue Cactus Cafe
Best Lunch | DiPrato’s
Best Margarita | Cantina 76
Best Martini | Terra
Best Mexican Restaurant | San Jose
Best New Restaurant | J Peters Grill and Bar
Best Outdoor Dining | Liberty on the Lake
Best Pizza | LaBrasca’s Pizza
Best Ribs | Hudson’s Smokehouse
Best Salad | Copper River Grill
Best Sandwich Shop | Groucho’s Deli
Best Seafood | Blue Marlin
Best Server | Hope Hartley, Private Property
Best Southern Restaurant | Lizard’s Thicket
Best Sports Bar | The British Bulldog Pub
Best Steak | The Kingsman Restaurant
Best Sushi | Inakaya
Best Taco | Cantina 76
Best Tapas | Gervais & Vine
Best Vegetarian Food | Good Life Cafe
Best Waterfront Restaurant | Liberty on the Lake
Best Wine List | Ristorante Divino
Best Wings | 2 Fat 2 Fly
The State’s Best Services
Best Accounting Firm | Burkett Burkett & Burkett
Best Acupuncturist | Dr. Angela Soto, Blue Root Acupuncture
Best Apartment Complex | 42 Magnolia
Best Appliance Repair | Sloan Appliance Services
Best Assisted Living Facility | Laurel Crest
Best Attorney | John Moylan, Wyche, P.A.
Best Auto Glass Repair | ACE Glass
Best Auto Repair | Frank’s Discount Tire
Best Bank | First Community Bank
Best Barbershop | Studio O2
Best Boat Repair | Cove 2 Coast Marine
Best Builder | Mungo Homes
Best Car Wash | Frank’s Car Wash
Best Carpet and Flooring | Flooring by Cogdill
Best Carpet Cleaning | Stanley Steemer
Best Children’s Camp Program | YMCA of Columbia
Best Chiropractor | Bigbie Chiropractic
Best Cleaning Service | Deserved Comfort Housekeeping, LLC
Best Computer Services | Mr PC
Best Contractor | Crescent Construction
Best Credit Union | Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union
Best Dance Studio | The Southern Strutt
Best Day Spa | Urban Nirvana
Best Daycare | Big Blue Marble Academy
Best Dentist | Wild Smiles Pediatric Dentistry
Best Dermatologist | Columbia Dermatology
Best DJ/Karaoke | Events by Snow
Best Doctor | Dr. David Fisher, Woodill Family Medicine
Best Dry Cleaner | Tripp’s Fine Cleaners
Best Durable Medical Equipment Supplier | Hawthorne Pharmacy and Medical Equipment
Best Electrician | Gregory Electric
Best Employment Agency | Roper Staffing
Best Event Planner | Cricket Newman Designs
Best Eye Clinic | Columbia Eye Clinic
Best Financial Services | Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union
Best Fitness Center | Muv Fitness
Best Framing | The Frame Shop
Best Funeral Home | Dunbar Funeral Home
Best Hair Salon | The Velvet Edge
Best Hair Stylist | Meagan Mathias, The Velvet Edge
Best Hearing Center | Affordable Hearing, LLC
Best Heating and Air Service | Cool Care Heating and Air
Best Hospice | Agape Hospice
Best Hospital Facility | Lexington Medical Center
Best Hospital for Heart Health | Palmetto Health Heart Hospital
Best Hospital System | Palmetto Health
Best Insurance Agent | Giles Brothers Insurance
Best Interior Designer | Ellen Taylor Interiors + Design
Best Landscaper | Woodley’s Garden Center
Best Law Firm | Wyche Law Firm
Best Long-Term Care Facility | Still Hopes Episcopal Retirement Community
Best Manicure/Pedicure | Studio O2
Best Massage | Urban Nirvana
Best Modeling/Talent Agency | Millie Lewis
Best Moving Company | Two Men and a Truck
Best Music School | Columbia Arts Academy and Lexington School of Music
Best Musician/Band | Tokyo Joe
Best National Fitness Center | Planet Fitness
Best Neighborhood Housing Community | Saluda River Club
Best New Home Community | Barr Lake by Essex Homes
Best Obstetrician | Dr. Jaime Brown Price, Lexington Women’s Care
Best Painter | Carolina Painting & Pressure Cleaning
Best Pediatric Practice | Sandhills Pediatrics
Best Pediatrician | Dr. C. Guy Castles III, Pediatric Associates
Best Personal Trainer | Jason Brunson, Athlete’s Arena
Best Pest Control | Clark’s Termite & Pest Control
Best Pet Boarding | Garners Ferry Animal Hospital
Best Pet Grooming | Mill Creek
Best Pharmacist | Hawthorne Pharmacy and Medical Equipment
Best Philanthropist | Marcus Lattimore
Best Philanthropy/Nonprofit | Harvest Hope Food Bank
Best Photographer | Clark Berry Photography
Best Physical Therapist | Jim Floyd and Brandon Vaughn, Vertex PT Specialists
Best Place to Have a Baby | Lexington Medical Center
Best Plastic Surgeon | Donen Davis Plastic Surgery, LLC
Best Plumber | Meetze Plumbing
Best Podiatrist | Dr. Daniel Methuselah, Columbia Podiatry
Best Pool Company | Jack Oliver’s Pools, Spa and Patio
Best Private School | Hammond School
Best Public Charter School | Gray Collegiate Academy
Best Public School District | Lexington District One
Best Quick Oil Change | Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers
Best Real Estate Agent | Jill Moylan, Home Advantage Realty
Best Real Estate Company | Home Advantage Realty, LLC
Best Retirement Community | Laurel Crest
Best Roofer | Burgin Roofing
Best Smartphone Repair | Smartphone Medic
Best Tanning Salon | Carolina Tan Factory
Best Tattoo Parlor | Purple Lotus
Best Tax Service | Hobbs Group Advisors
Best Taxi Service | Capital City Cab
Best Travel Agency | Forest Lake Travel
Best Urgent Care Center | Doctors Care
Best Veterinary Clinic | Dutch Fork Animal Hospital
Best Waxing Salon | Ahh Sugar Sugar Brazilian Salon
Best Wedding Reception Venue | 701 Whaley
Best Weight Loss Program | Bee Healthy Medical Weight Loss
Best Yoga Studio | Pink Lotus Yoga Center
The State’s Best Shopping
Best Antique Shop | Old Mill Antique Mall
Best Art Supply Store | City Art
Best Audio/Video Store | Papa Jazz
Best Automobile Salesperson | Ron Best, Jim Hudson Lexus
Best Beauty Supply Store | Pout
Best Bicycle Store | Outspokin’ Bicycle
Best Boat Dealership | Captain’s Choice Marine
Best Bridal Store | Jo Lin’s Bridal and Formal Wear
Best Children’s Clothing Store | Once Upon a Child
Best Consignment Store | Roundabouts Consignments
Best Electronics Store | Cable and Connections
Best Florist | Blossom Shop
Best Furniture Store | Whit-Ash Furnishings
Best Gamecock Store | Garnet & Black Traditions
Best Gardening Center | Woodley’s Garden Center
Best Gift Shop | HandPicked
Best Health/Vitamin Store | 14 Carrot Whole Foods
Best Home Improvement Store | ACE Hardware Cayce
Best Jewelry Store | Jewelry Warehouse
Best Lighting and Fans | The Lite House
Best Liquor Store | Green’s
Best Mattress Store | Michaelis Mattress Company
Best Men’s Fine Clothing | Brittons
Best Men’s Weekendwear Store | Brittons
Best Monogram Shop | HandPicked
Best Motorcycle Store | Harley Haven
Best Musical Instrument Store | Sims Music
Best New Car Dealer | Jim Hudson Lexus
Best Outdoor Furniture Store | Tropic Aire
Best Outdoor Gear and Supply Store | The Backpacker
Best Pet Supply Store | Pet Supplies Plus
Best Smoke Shop | The Maduro Room
Best Sporting Goods Store | Todd & Moore
Best Tire Store | Frank’s Discount Tire
Best Unique Gift Shop | One Eared Cow
Best Used Car Dealer | Jim Hudson Buick/GMC/Cadillac
Best Vaping Store | Elite Vapors LLC
Best Wedding Attire | Evelyn’s Bridal and Formal Wear
Best Wine Store | Green’s
Best Women’s Fine Clothing Store | Pink Sorbet
Best Women’s Shoes | Coplon’s
Best Women’s Weekendwear | Pink Sorbet
