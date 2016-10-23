Promos

October 23, 2016 12:01 AM

The State’s Best 2016 winners

The State’s Best is an unscientific sampling based on the subjective polling of The State’s readers.

The State&#x27;s Best 2016 by The State Newspaper on Scribd

The State’s Best Entertainment

Best Annual Community Event | S.C. State Fair

Best Art Gallery | Columbia Museum of Art

Best Children’s Entertainment | EdVenture Children’s Museum

Best Golf Course | Country Club of Lexington

Best Guided Tour | The Spirit of Lake Murray

Best Live Music | Colonial Life Arena

Best Museum | South Carolina State Museum

Best Place for a Child’s Birthday Party | Riverbanks Zoo

Best Place to Take Out-of-Towners | Riverbanks Zoo

Best Stage Theater | Koger Center for the Arts

The State’s Best Food and Drink

Best-All-Around Restaurant | Blue Marlin

Best Bakery | Tiffany’s Bakery & Eatery

Best Bang for the Buck | Lizard’s Thicket

Best Bar | Liberty Tap Room and Grill

Best Barbecue | Shealy’s BBQ

Best Bartender | Joshua Streetman, Motor Supply

Best Beer List | Old Mill Brewpub

Best Biscuit | Biscuit House

Best Breakfast | Eggs Up Grill

Best Brewery | River Rat Brewery

Best Brunch | Cafe Strudel

Best Burger | Pawley’s Front Porch

Best Burrito | San Jose

Best Business Lunch | California Dreaming

Best Candy Shop | The Peanut Man Candy and Nut Co.

Best Caterer | Shealy’s BBQ

Best Cheesesteak | The Kingsman Restaurant

Best Chicken | Zesto of West Columbia

Best Chinese Food | Miyo’s

Best Coffee | The Wired Goat

Best Craft Beer | Craft and Draft

Best Deli | Groucho’s Deli

Best Dessert | Nonnah’s

Best Distillery | Copper Horse Distilling

Best Draft Beer | Craft and Draft

Best Restaurant for Family Dining with Kids | Flight Deck Restaurant

Best Fast Food Restaurant | Rush’s

Best Fine Dining Restaurant | Ristorante Divino

Best First Date Restaurant | Al’s Upstairs

Best Food Truck | 2 Fat 2 Fly

Best French Restaurant | Crepes et Croissants

Best Greek Restaurant | Zorba’s

Best Happy Hour | Old Mill Brewpub

Best Hot Dog | Sandy’s Famous Hot Dogs

Best Ice Cream | Zesto of West Columbia

Best Indian Restaurant | 2 Gingers

Best Italian Restaurant | Alodia’s Cucina Italiana

Best Japanese Restaurant | Miyabi Japanese Steak & Seafood House

Best Korean Restaurant | Blue Cactus Cafe

Best Lunch | DiPrato’s

Best Margarita | Cantina 76

Best Martini | Terra

Best Mexican Restaurant | San Jose

Best New Restaurant | J Peters Grill and Bar

Best Outdoor Dining | Liberty on the Lake

Best Pizza | LaBrasca’s Pizza

Best Ribs | Hudson’s Smokehouse

Best Salad | Copper River Grill

Best Sandwich Shop | Groucho’s Deli

Best Seafood | Blue Marlin

Best Server | Hope Hartley, Private Property

Best Southern Restaurant | Lizard’s Thicket

Best Sports Bar | The British Bulldog Pub

Best Steak | The Kingsman Restaurant

Best Sushi | Inakaya

Best Taco | Cantina 76

Best Tapas | Gervais & Vine

Best Vegetarian Food | Good Life Cafe

Best Waterfront Restaurant | Liberty on the Lake

Best Wine List | Ristorante Divino

Best Wings | 2 Fat 2 Fly

The State’s Best Services

Best Accounting Firm | Burkett Burkett & Burkett

Best Acupuncturist | Dr. Angela Soto, Blue Root Acupuncture

Best Apartment Complex | 42 Magnolia

Best Appliance Repair | Sloan Appliance Services

Best Assisted Living Facility | Laurel Crest

Best Attorney | John Moylan, Wyche, P.A.

Best Auto Glass Repair | ACE Glass

Best Auto Repair | Frank’s Discount Tire

Best Bank | First Community Bank

Best Barbershop | Studio O2

Best Boat Repair | Cove 2 Coast Marine

Best Builder | Mungo Homes

Best Car Wash | Frank’s Car Wash

Best Carpet and Flooring | Flooring by Cogdill

Best Carpet Cleaning | Stanley Steemer

Best Children’s Camp Program | YMCA of Columbia

Best Chiropractor | Bigbie Chiropractic

Best Cleaning Service | Deserved Comfort Housekeeping, LLC

Best Computer Services | Mr PC

Best Contractor | Crescent Construction

Best Credit Union | Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union

Best Dance Studio | The Southern Strutt

Best Day Spa | Urban Nirvana

Best Daycare | Big Blue Marble Academy

Best Dentist | Wild Smiles Pediatric Dentistry

Best Dermatologist | Columbia Dermatology

Best DJ/Karaoke | Events by Snow

Best Doctor | Dr. David Fisher, Woodill Family Medicine

Best Dry Cleaner | Tripp’s Fine Cleaners

Best Durable Medical Equipment Supplier | Hawthorne Pharmacy and Medical Equipment

Best Electrician | Gregory Electric

Best Employment Agency | Roper Staffing

Best Event Planner | Cricket Newman Designs

Best Eye Clinic | Columbia Eye Clinic

Best Financial Services | Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union

Best Fitness Center | Muv Fitness

Best Framing | The Frame Shop

Best Funeral Home | Dunbar Funeral Home

Best Hair Salon | The Velvet Edge

Best Hair Stylist | Meagan Mathias, The Velvet Edge

Best Hearing Center | Affordable Hearing, LLC

Best Heating and Air Service | Cool Care Heating and Air

Best Hospice | Agape Hospice

Best Hospital Facility | Lexington Medical Center

Best Hospital for Heart Health | Palmetto Health Heart Hospital

Best Hospital System | Palmetto Health

Best Insurance Agent | Giles Brothers Insurance

Best Interior Designer | Ellen Taylor Interiors + Design

Best Landscaper | Woodley’s Garden Center

Best Law Firm | Wyche Law Firm

Best Long-Term Care Facility | Still Hopes Episcopal Retirement Community

Best Manicure/Pedicure | Studio O2

Best Massage | Urban Nirvana

Best Modeling/Talent Agency | Millie Lewis

Best Moving Company | Two Men and a Truck

Best Music School | Columbia Arts Academy and Lexington School of Music

Best Musician/Band | Tokyo Joe

Best National Fitness Center | Planet Fitness

Best Neighborhood Housing Community | Saluda River Club

Best New Home Community | Barr Lake by Essex Homes

Best Obstetrician | Dr. Jaime Brown Price, Lexington Women’s Care

Best Painter | Carolina Painting & Pressure Cleaning

Best Pediatric Practice | Sandhills Pediatrics

Best Pediatrician | Dr. C. Guy Castles III, Pediatric Associates

Best Personal Trainer | Jason Brunson, Athlete’s Arena

Best Pest Control | Clark’s Termite & Pest Control

Best Pet Boarding | Garners Ferry Animal Hospital

Best Pet Grooming | Mill Creek

Best Pharmacist | Hawthorne Pharmacy and Medical Equipment

Best Philanthropist | Marcus Lattimore

Best Philanthropy/Nonprofit | Harvest Hope Food Bank

Best Photographer | Clark Berry Photography

Best Physical Therapist | Jim Floyd and Brandon Vaughn, Vertex PT Specialists

Best Place to Have a Baby | Lexington Medical Center

Best Plastic Surgeon | Donen Davis Plastic Surgery, LLC

Best Plumber | Meetze Plumbing

Best Podiatrist | Dr. Daniel Methuselah, Columbia Podiatry

Best Pool Company | Jack Oliver’s Pools, Spa and Patio

Best Private School | Hammond School

Best Public Charter School | Gray Collegiate Academy

Best Public School District | Lexington District One

Best Quick Oil Change | Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers

Best Real Estate Agent | Jill Moylan, Home Advantage Realty

Best Real Estate Company | Home Advantage Realty, LLC

Best Retirement Community | Laurel Crest

Best Roofer | Burgin Roofing

Best Smartphone Repair | Smartphone Medic

Best Tanning Salon | Carolina Tan Factory

Best Tattoo Parlor | Purple Lotus

Best Tax Service | Hobbs Group Advisors

Best Taxi Service | Capital City Cab

Best Travel Agency | Forest Lake Travel

Best Urgent Care Center | Doctors Care

Best Veterinary Clinic | Dutch Fork Animal Hospital

Best Waxing Salon | Ahh Sugar Sugar Brazilian Salon

Best Wedding Reception Venue | 701 Whaley

Best Weight Loss Program | Bee Healthy Medical Weight Loss

Best Yoga Studio | Pink Lotus Yoga Center

The State’s Best Shopping

Best Antique Shop | Old Mill Antique Mall

Best Art Supply Store | City Art

Best Audio/Video Store | Papa Jazz

Best Automobile Salesperson | Ron Best, Jim Hudson Lexus

Best Beauty Supply Store | Pout

Best Bicycle Store | Outspokin’ Bicycle

Best Boat Dealership | Captain’s Choice Marine

Best Bridal Store | Jo Lin’s Bridal and Formal Wear

Best Children’s Clothing Store | Once Upon a Child

Best Consignment Store | Roundabouts Consignments

Best Electronics Store | Cable and Connections

Best Florist | Blossom Shop

Best Furniture Store | Whit-Ash Furnishings

Best Gamecock Store | Garnet & Black Traditions

Best Gardening Center | Woodley’s Garden Center

Best Gift Shop | HandPicked

Best Health/Vitamin Store | 14 Carrot Whole Foods

Best Home Improvement Store | ACE Hardware Cayce

Best Jewelry Store | Jewelry Warehouse

Best Lighting and Fans | The Lite House

Best Liquor Store | Green’s

Best Mattress Store | Michaelis Mattress Company

Best Men’s Fine Clothing | Brittons

Best Men’s Weekendwear Store | Brittons

Best Monogram Shop | HandPicked

Best Motorcycle Store | Harley Haven

Best Musical Instrument Store | Sims Music

Best New Car Dealer | Jim Hudson Lexus

Best Outdoor Furniture Store | Tropic Aire

Best Outdoor Gear and Supply Store | The Backpacker

Best Pet Supply Store | Pet Supplies Plus

Best Smoke Shop | The Maduro Room

Best Sporting Goods Store | Todd & Moore

Best Tire Store | Frank’s Discount Tire

Best Unique Gift Shop | One Eared Cow

Best Used Car Dealer | Jim Hudson Buick/GMC/Cadillac

Best Vaping Store | Elite Vapors LLC

Best Wedding Attire | Evelyn’s Bridal and Formal Wear

Best Wine Store | Green’s

Best Women’s Fine Clothing Store | Pink Sorbet

Best Women’s Shoes | Coplon’s

Best Women’s Weekendwear | Pink Sorbet

