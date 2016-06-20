Wedding, engagement, birthday and anniversary announcements in The State

Congratulations on your special event!
Announcements are all three columns wide. Announcements two inches deep are free; after that, announcements are $50 per inch.
You have the option to pay $30 to have an announcement posted online.
Photos run in color and are included in the total column-inch count. Note: Free announcements do not include photos.
Deadline to submit requests for Sunday publication is noon the prior Wednesday.
Submit pre-written announcements and photos to social@thestate.com. Please understand that these announcements should be submitted in full as you would like them printed. They will not be edited by staff.
Announcements will run on a space-available basis.
By providing a photo to The State, you represent that you are the author and copyright owner of the material and/or have all rights necessary to provide this material to The State and you grant The State an irrevocable, royalty-free license to publish, republish, resell, distribute, copy and edit the material an unlimited number of times in any print, electronic or other medium.
Comments