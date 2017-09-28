SC State Salaries Database

Updated on September 28, 2017.
Note the "date released" column in results to determine how new the data is.
This databases contains the names, positions and salaries of state government employees making $50,000 or more a year in base salary, as furnished by the agencies in response to S.C. Freedom of Information Act requests.
Why South Carolina pay does not stack up to other states, careers
Note that some employees, such as university coaches and administrators, may receive a substantially higher amount beyond the state salary listed here because of contributions from private foundations, sporting goods promotional contracts and other sources.
Why do we publish this data? A majority of agencies, commissions and other entities contained in this database pay employees through state or local appropriations. Some receive no tax money and operate by generating their own revenue. They are included here because they were established to serve the public interest, were started with public money, and their payrolls are part of the public record.
Search tips: To search by name, type in all or part of a name. (Example: "presley" or "pres" or "elvis".) You can also search by agency or position. Default results are returned by salary, from highest to lowest.
How old is the data and where does it come from? The State obtains the data through S.C. Freedom of Information Act requests and from downloads directly from the S.C. Department of Administration, which supplies about 81 percent of the over 24,000 records in the database.
Data is received from the following agencies by FOIA requests because they do not appear in the Department of Administration listings.
- Administrative Law Court
- Commission on Prosecution Coordination
- Education Lottery Education Oversight Committee
- House Staff
- Judicial Department
- Legislative Audit Council
- Legislative Council
- Legislative Printing, Information and Technical Services
- Medical University Hospital Authority
- Office of Regulatory Staff
- Santee Cooper
- Senate Staff
- South Carolina Jobs - Economic Development Authority
- South Carolina Research Authority
- State Ports Authority
