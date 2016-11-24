Clemson Tigers vs South Carolina Gamecocks rivalry through the years

The USC defense, led by nose tackle Emmanuel Weaver(52), Chuck Allen(74) and Andrew Provence(70) celebrate a sack during the 1980 season.
USC's Mike Hold (7) drops back to pass as Clemson's William Perry closes in during the 1984 game.
USC #22 Derek Watson finds a hole in the Clemson Univ. defense in the first half but the Tigers would defeat the Gamecocks 16-14 in Clemson, SC on Saturday 11/18/2000. ERIK CAMPOS/THE STATE
Erik Campos
USC WR #84 Jermale Kelly tries to haul in a one handed catch in the endzone late in the fourth quarter over #30 Darrel Crutchfield but the pass fell incomplete and Clemson would hang on for the win as Tigers defeat the Gamecocks 16-14 in Clemson, SC on Saturday 11/18/2000. ERIK CAMPOS/THE STATE
Erik Campos
USC WR #82 Brian Scott hauls in a 50 yard Phil Petty pass over Clemson Univ.CB #28 Alex Ardley in the second quarter as the Tigers defeat the Gamecocks 16-14 in Clemson, SC on Saturday 11/18/2000. Scott was flagged for offensive pass interference and the Gamecocks would have to punt two plays later.The penalty was one of several calls which may have cost USC that game. ERIK CAMPOS/THE STATE
Erik Campos
Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) dives to score a touchdown in the second half against South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, November 28, 2015.
Clemson University fans tear down a goal post celebrating the Tigers 27-20 win over the University of South Carolina at Clemson's Memorial Stadium on Saturday 11/23/2002. Erik Campos/The State
Erik Campos
(COLUMBIA, S.C., SATURDAY 22 NOV 03 -- PHOTO: RICH GLICKSTEIN / THE STATE) -- Clemson's Bobby Williamson (81) is pulled off the field after injuring his left leg during the third quarter as the Clemson Tigers destroyed the USC Gamecocks 63-17 after one half of play at Williams Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., Saturday, Nov. 22, 20003.
Rich Glickstein
Clemson Univ. #23 Rod Gardner uses his arm to hold (push? shove?) off USC defensive back #35 Andre Goodman and Gardner hauls in a 51 yard pass from QB Woodrow Dantzler to set up a gamewinning Aaron Hunt field goal with 00:03 seconds left in the fourth quarter as the Tigers defeat the Gamecocks 16-14 in Clemson, SC on Saturday 11/18/2000. ERIK CAMPOS/THE STATE
Erik Campos
Members of USC's Sigma Nu fraternity are chased off the field after pulling a stunt in 1961 in which they pretended to be the Clemson football team. Fans were clued into the prank after the brothers performed a variety of silly warm up drills.
State/File Photo
Clemson fans reference the 2000 presidential election during the Tigers' 16-14 victory that year. file photograph/tim dominick/tdominick@thestate.com
Tim Dominick
Former USC coach Brad Scott gets a lift from Clemson players after a 31-21 Tigers victory in 1999, a tribute to the coach that rubbed many Gamecock fans the wrong way. File Photograph/THE STATE
Takaaki Iwabu
KRT SPORTS STORY SLUGGED: SOUTHCAROLINA-CLEMSON KRT PHOTOGRAPH BY ERIK CAMPOS/THE STATE (November 20) CLEMSON, SC -- University of South Carolina head coach Lou Holtz (in red cap) tries to stop his players from fighting with Clemson players during a bench clearing brawl in the fourth quarter as the Gamecocks lose 29-7 to Clemson in Death Valley in Clemson, South Carolina, on Saturday, November 20, 2004. Lou Holtz, in his sixth season at USC, is expected to announce his retirement on Monday. (nk) 2004
ERIK CAMPOS
South Carolina head football coach Steve Spurrier gets a Gatorade bath as time winds down in the Gamecocks win over Clemson, at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, November 26, 2011.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Clemson Tigers wide receiver Trevion Thompson (1) gets upended by South Carolina Gamecocks cornerback Chris Lammons (3) in the first half against Clemson at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 29, 2104.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Clemson Tigers guard Kalon Davis (67) celebrates a fourth quarter touchdown in front of a dejected South Carolina Gamecocks cornerback Chris Lammons (3) in the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 29, 2104.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
CLEMSON, SC SATURDAY NOV. 20 2004 ERIK CAMPOS/THE STATE University of South Carolina #87 Josh Brown has a punt blocked by Clemson # 93 Gaines Adams in the FIRST quarter as the Gamecocks go on to lose 29-7 to the Tigers in Death Valley in Clemson, SC on Saturday 11/20/04. Lou Holtz, in his sixth season at USC, is expected to announce his retirement on Monday. Coming into Saturday's game, Holtz's record is 33-36 and 1-4 against Clemson. Erik Campos/The State
Erik Campos/The State
University of South Carolina Lou Holtz, left talks to Clemson coach Tommy Bowden after losing 63-14 to Clemson at Williams Brice Stadium on Saturday 11/22/2003. Erik Campos/The State
EIRK CAMPOS
SATURDAY 11/20/04 -- FOURTH QUARTER -- CLEMSON, S.C. -- Yusef Kelly (5) runs toward the Clemson sideline with a Gamecocks helmet during the fourth quarter as the Clemson Tigers defeated the USC Gamecocks 29-7 at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2004. The helmet was given back to the USC team. PHOTOGRAPH RICH GLICKSTEIN / THE STATE
Rich Glickstein
Clemson safety Robert Smith (27) breaks up a pass intended for South Carolina wide receiver Nick Jones (3) during the second half of the South Carolina-Clemson football game in Memorial Stadium, Saturday. Clemson won the game 38-17. 11/29/14
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
Clemson cornerback Garry Peters (26) knocks the ball away from South Carolina wide receiver Shaq Roland (4) on a fourth down play at the goalline during the second half of the South Carolina-Clemson football game in Memorial Stadium, Saturday. Clemson won the game 38-17. 11/29/14
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
Clemson wide receiver Artavis Scott (3) scores a touchdown past South Carolina safety Chris Moody (6) during the first half of the South Carolina-Clemson football game in Memorial Stadium, Saturday.11/29/14
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
The mascots meet during the USC-Clemson game Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. 11/28/15
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
The South Carolina and Clemson bands combine to honor the Charleston Nine who died at Mother Emanuel church during halftime of the USC-Clemson game Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. 11/28/15
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates Clemson running back C.J. Fuller's (27) touchdown during the USC-Clemson game Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. 11/28/15
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) scores one of his three touchdowns during the USC-Clemson game Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. 11/28/15
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
(SATURDAY 11/19/05 -- COLUMBIA, S.C.) -- Clemson's Chansi Stuckey breaks up a pass intended for USC's Johnathan Joseph in the third quarter at Williams Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2005. PHOTOGRAPH BY Rich Glickstein / THE STATE
Rich Glickstein