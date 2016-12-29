Sports

December 29, 2016 8:56 PM

Fiesta Bowl Showdown

 
ROBERT ARIAIL / THE STATE
About Robert Ariail

Robert Ariail is the editorial cartoonist for The State newspaper in Columbia, South Carolina. His syndicated work is published in more than 600 newspapers. Ariail has been honored with top awards of the Overseas Press Club, the National Press Foundation, the United Nations and the Society of Professional Journalists, among others. He is a three-time finalist for the Pulitzer Prize. The State is South Carolina’s capital city newspaper.

 
NATE BEELER / THE COLUMBUA DISPATCH
About Nate Beeler

Nate Beeler is the editorial cartoonist for The Columbus Dispatch, Ohio’s capital city newspaper. He is one of the most widely syndicated editorial cartoonists, with his cartoons distributed internationally to more than 800 publications. Beeler has been honored with the Fischetti Award, the Thomas Nast Award, and the Berryman Award. You can follow Beeler on Twitter at @natebeeler and on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/beelertoons.

Fiesta Bowl

Who: Clemson (12-1) vs. Ohio State (11-1)

When: 7 p.m., Saturday

Where: Glendale, Ariz.

TV: ESPN

Line: OSU by 3

