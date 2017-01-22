Kansas City Royals pitcher dies in car crash

When Yordano Ventura won Game 6 of the 2014 World Series for the Kansas City Royals, he wore the initials of Oscar Tavares on his cap. Tavares, an outfielder for the St. Louis Cardinals, had just been killed in a car wreck in the Dominican Republic, the homeland they shared.
Early Sunday, Ventura was killed in a car accident there at age 25. Andy Marte, 33, a former infielder who spent parts of seven seasons with Atlanta, Cleveland and Arizona, was killed in another car crash Sunday in the Dominican.
Major League Baseball announced the deaths on its social media accounts.
Ventura was a hard-throwing right-hander who reached the majors in September 2013 and seemed destined to stay for many years. He had a record of 38-31 with a 3.89 earned run average, and he was part of the team’s core, with a $23 million contract that could have bound him to Kansas City through 2021.
“I love you my brother,” Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of himself with Ventura. “I’m in disbelief and don’t know what to say. I love you ACE.”
Only one qualified starting pitcher, the New York Mets’ Noah Syndergaard, had a harder average fastball last season than Ventura, at 96.1 miles an hour. He made three World Series starts, two in 2014 against the San Francisco Giants, and then a loss to the Mets at Citi Field in 2015. He gained a measure of notoriety last season when he was suspended eight games for hitting Baltimore’s Manny Machado in the back with a fastball, inciting a brawl. Ventura was 11-12 with a 4.45 ERA in his final season.
Marte spent the last two seasons playing professionally in South Korea. Once a promising prospect for the Braves, he was traded to Boston for Edgar Renteria in 2005, and then quickly dealt to Cleveland for Coco Crisp. He played 278 of his 308 career games with the Indians, and overall batted .218 with 21 homers and 99 runs batted in.
“He was a genuine person who always greeted you with a warm smile,” the Indians wrote on Twitter.
Tony Clark, executive director of the players’ association, said in a statement: “It’s never easy to lose a member of our fraternity, and there are no words to describe the feeling of losing two young men in the prime of their lives. Our thoughts and prayers go out to their families, friends, teammates and fans throughout the United States and Latin America.”
The deaths of Ventura and Marte follow the death of another major leaguer, the Miami Marlins’ All-Star pitcher Jose Fernandez, in a boating accident in September.
