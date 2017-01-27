Veteran Eichenberger still has plenty to offer these days

For Bill Eichenberger, his “ah ha” moment at Bleacher Report came one day during a staff meeting – one in which, as he said isn’t unusual, he was the oldest person in the room by at least 25 years.
“They were talking about the Nike Opening, which is a recruiting gathering at the Nike campus in Oregon,” the 60-year-old, New York-based sports journalism veteran said. “Everyone in our office knows what it is. So we got through with the meeting and I finally asked, ‘The opening of what?’ I didn’t know anything about it – which wasn’t unusual.”
After five years at Bleacher Report, an online-based, sports journalism giant striving to be the Sports Illustrated of the millennial generation – while doing so, he said, quite differently from the SI model – Eichenberger knows about The Opening and a lot more.
As Senior Editor for BR Mag, the portion of Bleacher Report devoted to investigative and long-form writing, his job is to bring a career’s worth of experience in “traditional media” to the table – and to realize that many of the old rules no longer apply.
“BR is designed for the new millennial sports fan, and for how they consume sports,” said Eichenberger, who spent two stints at The State and the now-defunct Columbia Record in the 1980s. “They want to read about people their age,” and they want to do so their way. That means shorter, fresher takes viewed on mobile devices, with a firm base in current fads from hip-hop and entertainment memes to all forms of social media (Bleacher Report has a team of 25 dedicated to social media).
If you’re younger than 35 and a sports fan, chances are you know about Bleacher Report; older than 35, and this might sound like a Sheldon Cooper dark-matter rant. While newspapers and even TV struggle to transition to online, Bleacher Report is, in ways, a new-wave Tesla compared to a traditional-media Model T.
Launched in February 2008 by four California buddies who loved sports and wanted to ingest it their way, Bleacher Report since 2012 is owned by Turner Sports (purchase price: $170 million). Name an information source and style – tablets or smart-phones, Twitter, Snapchat or Instagram – and chances are BR is there, and thriving.
But that doesn’t mean speed in lieu of depth. More and more, it means both. Bleacher Report, once a haven for opinionated wannabe-writers, now hires reporters from across the industry – CBSSports.com, the New York Times, Los Angeles Times and ESPN, among others – to produce stories for BR Mag and its other channels.
So what’s a “codger” like Eichenberger (Ike to his friends) doing in BR’s Google-esque Manhattan offices?
He left the Wall Street Journal in August 2011 (after tenures at Newsday, the Philadelphia Inquirer, Akron Beacon-Journal and New Orleans Times-Picayune) and was teaching at Stony Brook University, when he realized he missed the adrenaline rush of daily journalism. An online BR ad for “unpaid copy editors” caught his eye.
“I applied, but didn’t tell them my background,” he said. “I was afraid they’d say I was overqualified, or maybe I was a ‘plant’ to see how they were doing things.”
Soon, his polished editing was noted by his bosses, and in September 2013 he was promoted to Special Projects editor, and began drawing a salary.
As of this month, Eichenberger oversees four editors and seven writers, plus 20 freelancers, for BR Mag. The types of stories he edits are a far cry from BR’s early days, when most copy came from unpaid freelancers.
A major story in the works now is called “The Patriot Way,” investigating how New England and iconoclastic coach Bill Belichick created the model NFL franchise.
“(Belichick) takes chances on guys, and he gets rid of guys,” with a few staples (think Tom Brady) surrounded by role players who “find new professional lives” with the Pats, Eichenberger said.
If that sounds like something SI and a few other outlets do (or used to do), it’s just part of the BR picture. In his cozy office space, Ike is surrounded by 20-somethings compiling pertinent statistics, crafting story ideas, even creating caricatures of sports figures.
Supplying content to satisfy a voracious audience is demanding, but Eichenberger said he thrives on the pace.
“What we were doing before, we’re doing now, but on steroids,” he said. “A lot of deeply reported, ambitious stories, profiles, features, investigations. We want to be the ‘A’ standard, do the best work in sports journalism.”
Eichenberger is part of the plan. His superior, a 32-year- old Duke graduate named Matt Sullivan, has a glittering résumé: The Atlantic, the New York Times, The Guardian. What he doesn’t have: Ike’s years of experience.
“Matt reminds me of me at that age, thinking I had all the answers,” he said with a laugh. “We have people under 34 making the vast majority of editorial decisions, so they know what the buzz is, what the cool thing is – and they’re not so inexperienced anymore.”
Eichenberger believes BR’s ceiling is unlimited.
“Our strategy is to hook young readers on BR before they get hooked on ESPN,” he said.
“When I was teaching in the classroom,” Ike said, “and I looked at what students were looking at on their computers, they were looking at Bleacher Report, not ESPN.com.”
It’s a heady time for the young, growing contemporary sports operation, and the old guy in the room is enjoying being along for the ride.
