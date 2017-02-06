Rock ’n’ Roll Express selected for WWE’s Hall of Fame

The Rock ’n’ Roll Express, arguably pro wrestling’s most popular tag team of the 1980s, will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of its 2017 class.
The news was first reported by CBS Sports and then confirmed by the WWE.
The wrestling duo, made up of Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson, was born in the early 1980s and first wrestling in Jerry Lawler’s Memphis territory and then the Mid-South promotion. They gained a larger following in their days in the National Wrestling Alliance and appeared in the WWE for brief stints in the 1990s.
They were regulars at venues across the Carolinas, including Columbia’s Township Auditorium.
The WWE described Morton and Gibson as “teen idols,” “rock stars” and “heartthrobs” in the official Hall of Fame news release. They still wrestle for independent promotions.
The Hall of Fame induction takes place in April on Wrestlemania weekend in Orlando, Fla.
